Sierra Canyon Trailblazers' head coach Sandell Jones was happy after the son of the six-time NBA Champion Scottie Pippen, Justin Pippen, transferred from the Michigan Wolverines to the California Golden Bears. The news was posted on the official Instagram page of Cal Men's Basketball on Friday.

Jones reshared the post on his IG story with a congratulatory message for the 6-foot-3 combo guard:

Sierra Canyon basketball HC congratulates Scottie Pippen's son Justin Pippen as he transfers from Michigan to California Golden Bears (Image: IG/sandelljones)

"Yeah JPeezy! Definitely pulling up next season," Sierra Canyon Head Coach captioned his story as he tagged Justin Pippen with a popcorn emoji.

According to On3's Industry Rankings, the former Sierra Canyon player was ranked 69th nationally, 18th in the shooting guard position, and ninth in California. He received offers from top programs, including Texas A&M Aggies, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Stanford Cardinals, and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, among others.

In the 2023-24 season, Pippen played alongside Bryce and Bronny James, the sons of four-time NBA Champion LeBron James. Pippen averaged 18.1 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per contest, improving from his previous season's average - 4.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 24 games.

In one of the matches against Harvard-Westlake on Jan. 19, 2024, Pippen led the Trailblazers to a 74-68 win after scoring 21 of his team-high 24 points in the second half, converting six three-pointers.

Furthermore, he was also awarded the MVP in the Beverly Hills Tournament after scoring 25 points in the championship game against Redondo Union on Dec. 10, 2023, leading Sierra Canyon to a 74-68 win.

In his freshman season at the Wolverines, Pippen averaged 1.6 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.2 blocks in 6.6 minutes per game in 28 matches. He scored 10 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out two assists in the 89-58 win against Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons on Dec. 12.

Sierra Canyon Head Coach leads the team to the State Championship

Sandell Jones led the Trailblazers to a 27-7 overall record and a 6-1 record in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League, where they were knocked out in the semi-finals by Notre Dame.

Furthermore, the Trailblazers also won the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships after defeating Centennial, Santa Barbara, JSerra Catholic and Redondo Union, before lifting the trophy in the state championship match after defeating Lincoln by a 58-53 scoreline on Mar. 14.

The Trailblazers will be without Bryce James, Gavin Hightower and Jayden Alexander, among others seniors next season.

