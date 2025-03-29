Sierra Canyon junior Jerzy Robinson shared her admiration for UCLA forward Janiah Barker's fadeaway move during UCLA's 76-62 Sweet 16 win over Ole Miss on Friday.

The NCAA tournament is going on in full force, serving fans with entertaining and high-intensity basketball at its finest.

Robinson reshared a video clip of Barker’s smooth fadeaway jumper on her Instagram story and wrote,

"U in ya duffy twin 🎒"

Sierra Canyon hooper Jerzy Robinson hypes up Janiah Barker's fadeaway move as UCLA takes down Ole Miss in Sweet 16. (Image via Instagram @jerzyrobinson)

In the video shared by UCLA WBB's Instagram account, Barker was involved in a one-on-one situation with an opponent who was trying hard to guard her and prevent her from shooting or passing the ball. However, with a smooth execution of the breakaway move, Barker broke away clean, shot at the basket almost unguarded and sunk it.

Barker ended the game with eight points, six rebounds and one assist. UCLA will face LSU in the Elite Eight matchup on Sunday.

UCLA star Lauren Betts had 31 points, 10 rebounds and two assists. Kiki Rice contributed 13 points, seven assists and three rebounds.

Jerzy Robinson named to LA Times' All-Star girls' basketball team

Jerzy Robinson was named to the 2024-25 Los Angeles Times All-Star girls' basketball team. The LA Times All-Star team annually recognizes the most outstanding players from Southern California.

Robinson ended the season with an average of 26.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, leading Sierra Canyon to the regional semi-finals at the CIF state championship and a first-place finish in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball league with a 28-3 season record.

Other players on the all-star team include highly rated prospects Grace Knox, Kaleena Smith, Aliyahna Morris and Tatianna Griffin, among others.

