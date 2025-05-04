Sierra Canyon HS showcases Bryce James, Bryce Cofield and other Class of 2025 students on Signing Day as they head towards college careers 

Sierra Canyon High School congratulated senior athletes from the basketball, football, golf, tennis and soccer teams on Signing Day before heading for college. Among the players were Bryce James, son of the four-time NBA Champion LeBron James, Bryce Cofield and Gavin Hightower.

The official Instagram page of Sierra Canyon Athletics posted a carousel of images with all the players who finished their high school careers on Saturday.

"SIGNING DAY‼️✍️ Congratulations to these dynamic Trailblazers from the Class of ‘25 as they take the next big step in their athletic careers. 🎓," the post's caption read.

From the basketball team, James is heading to the Arizona Wildcats, Cofield will go to Fullerton Titans, Gavin Hightower is headed to Iona Gaels, Leia Edwards will play for Lehigh Mountain Hawks and Jalen Samuel will play for the HPU Sharks next season.

Quann Morgan, Tyler Young and Ashton Zamani will leave Sierra Canyon to play football for the Wesleyan Bobcats, Stonehill Skyhawks and Duke Blue Devils, respectively. Zydon Yua was the only golf player on the list, heading to the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Huntington Cooper will join James at Arizona and Liv Kearney will play tennis for Chapman University. From the soccer team, Destiny Barragan is heading to Prairie View A&M Athletics, Turtle DeLillio will play for Emory & Henry Athletics and Zoe Swinton will go to NMHU Athletics.

The Trailblazers features games including baseball, basketball, cross country, football, golf, ice hockey, lacrosse, soccer, tennis, track & field, volleyball and wrestling for boys and basketball, beach volleyball, cross country, field hockey, soccer, softball, tennis, track & field and volleyball for the girls team.

Sierra Canyon Basketball Team wins State Championship

The Sierra Canyon Basketball team concluded the season with a 27-7 overall record and a 6-1 record in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League, losing to Tyran Stokes' Notre Dame Sherman Oaks, the Class of 2026 No. 1 prospect (according to On3's Industry Rankings).

However, they lifted the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships trophy after sealing a 58-53 win against Lincoln on Mar. 14.

On March 4, they defeated Centennial 73-48, followed by Santa Barbara 78-45 on March 6. The Trailblazers defeated JSerra Catholic 68-64 in the regional semifinals on March 8 and Redondo Union 74-68 in the regional final on March 11.

Bryce James will be joined by Brayden Burries, Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode next season.

