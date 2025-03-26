Sierra Canyon's Jerzy Robinson shares 1-word reaction as TCU's Hailey Van Lith shares her feelings on reaching the women's Sweet 16

Sierra Canyon guard Jerzy Robinson reacted to TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith's emotional post-game interview following the team's 85-70 victory over Louisville in the NCAA tournament second round. Van Lith is playing her fifth-year in college.

The five-star junior, Robinson, reposted the video on her Instagram story on Tuesday and wrote:

"Testimony."

Jerzy Robinson's 1-word reaction to Hailey Van Lith. (Image via Instagram @jerzyrobinson)

Hailey Van Lith contributed 16 points, 10 assists and five rebounds to the victory. She had spent her first three years with the Louisville Cardinals, where she won the ACC regular season title, averaging 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game as a freshman.

In her sophomore season, she averaged 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Her performance was crucial to the Cardinals' run to the final four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

After another high-performing season as a junior, Van Lith transferred to LSU for her senior year. That move did not help her as her production went down and she struggled to fit within the Tigers' coach Kim Mulkey's game strategy.

This season, the guard led TCU to a Big 12 Conference regular season championship, and its first Big 12 tournament title. HVL also won the conference's Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Most Outstanding Player awards. She is now attempting to lead the Horned Frogs to a national championship.

In the interview, Hailey Van Lith, in tears, expressed her gratitude to God, saying:

"It's a blessing, but I'm really standing on God's shoulder right now, you guys. He's delivered me from so much man, and so much pain and suffering and confusion. It's all glory to God truly. I would be nothing without him.

"In the darkest moments of my life he never turned his face from me, and I just couldn't be more grateful to experience his love in this moment."

Jerzy Robinson, on the other hand, just wrapped up her junior year with the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. She helped the Trailblazers to a 29-3 season record and a first-place finish in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League.

Jerzy Robinson named to 2025 Los Angeles Times' All-Star Girls' Basketball Team

No. 3 ranked junior Jerzy Robinson has been named as part of the LA Times All-Star girls' basketball team for the 2024/2025 season. The 6-foot guard led Sierra Canyon to the regional semifinals, averaging 26.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

Other players on the team include Grace Knox, Aliyahna Morris, and Ontario Christian stars Kaleena Smith and Tatianna Griffin, among others.

Notably, Jerzy Robinson and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers were knocked out by the Ontario Christian Knights in the regional semifinals. Smith ended the season with an average of 23.1 and 8.1 assists, while Griffin averaged 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds.

