Five-star Sierra Canyon junior Jerzy Robinson shared her reaction to UCLA forward Janiah Barker's move to Tennessee. Barker shared the transfer news on her Instagram page on Monday.

The No. 5 ranked junior reshared the news on her Instagram story with a five-word caption that showed her excitement for the transfer.

"My twinnnn!! Happy for u 🥹🫶🏾," Robinson wrote.

Sierra Canyon star Jerzy Robinson shares 5 words to hype Janiah Barker's transfer move. (Image via Instagram @jerzyrobinson)

6-foot-4 forward Janiah Barker just concluded her junior year with the UCLA Bruins, where she featured in 36 games and averaged 7.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. The Bruins made it as far as the NCAA final four, where they lost 85-51 to Uconn.

Interestingly, this was Barker's only season with UCLA. She originally began her college career at Texas A&M and was recruited as the No. 3-ranked prospect in the 2022 class. After two seasons with the Aggies, she transferred to UCLA for her junior year, and now, she's on the move again.

Five-star prospect Jerzy Robinson, on the other hand, just concluded her junior year with Sierra Canyon. She led the trailblazers to the regional semi-finals of the state championship, where they lost 69-57 to Ontario Christians.

Although the season ended in that disappointing loss, it was in general still a good season for Robinson and the Trailblazers. They ended the season with a 28-3 record and also finished first place in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball league, where they had a 10-0 record.

Jerzy Robinson Slides Two Spots in Latest ESPNW Rankings

Robinson moved down two places in ESPN's updated Super 60 rankings, which was released on April 16. According to the latest rankings, Robinson, who was ranked No.3 in the 2026 class, has now dropped to No. 5.

Robinson essentially swapped places with 6-foot-4 point guard Olivia Vukosa, who was previously No. 5 in the rankings. Apart from that change, the rest of the top five stayed the same, with Saniyah Hall, Kate Harpring, and Oliviyah Edwards retaining their No. 1, 2, and No. 4 spots, respectively.

Mater Dei's 6-foot-2 forward Kaeli Wynn made the biggest jump in the latest ESPNW rankings, climbing from No. 31 all the way up to No. 15.

