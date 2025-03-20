"Slide to Duke mannnnn" "Razorback": Hoops fans debate where they would want top 4 prospect Nate Ament to commit to

Five-star small forward Nate Ament is perhaps the highest-ranked prospect in the 2025 class who has not committed to any school. However, he has announced a commitment date as well as five final schools from which he'd choose one.

Ament is set to announce his commitment at the McDonald's All-American game on April 1 and fans have shared their reactions on Instagram.

A Duke fan urged Ament to commit to the Blue Devils, commenting,

“Slide to Duke mannnnnn.”

Comment on Nate Ament's college options (IG/247Sports)

Similarly, a Kentucky Wildcats fan pleaded with the prospect to declare for the program.

“Come on now come to Kentucky."

Comment on Nate Ament's college options (IG/247Sports)

An Arkansas fan commented, putting the Razorbacks' name out there for Ament to consider.

“Razorback.”

Comment on Ament's college options (IG/247Sports)

A fan provided more nuance, explaining why they think Arkansas is the best choice.

“Gonna be between Kentucky and Arkansas. And no lie Calipari has a track record of breeding NBA stars in the league. I’m going with Arkansas.”

Comment on Ament's college options (IG/247Sports)

Surprisingly, a Tennessee fan spoke against Ament coming to the Vols, commenting,

“I speak for allll for Tennessee when I say we don’t want him.”

Comment on Ament's college options (IG/247Sports)

Another fan wrote,

"Who got the most money."

Comment on Ament's college options (IG/247Sports)

Nate Ament's college options

After months of keeping fans in suspense over his destination, Ament announced on "The Youngins Podcast" in February that he is considering five schools. He said,

“I got a group of schools that I really want to focus in on and kind of put my attention towards for the remaining of this recruiting season before I choose my college. Those schools being Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Louisville.”

The five-star out of Manassas, Virginia, has chosen April 1, during the McDonald's All-American game, to announce his commitment. He will play in the East Team in that game, with the Boozer Twins and Meleek Thomas.

Depending on where he commits, Ament could become future teammates with either the Boozer Twins or Thomas. Cameron and Cayden Boozer signed with the Duke Blue Devils in the early signing period, choosing to follow in their father’s footsteps. On the other hand, Thomas is signed with the Razorbacks.

Ament is the No. 2 small forward in the 2025 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking, while he’s the No. 4 overall prospect nationally.

