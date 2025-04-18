Four-star SMU signee Jermaine O'Neal Jr., the son of six-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal, jumped to No. 80 in the 2025 ESPN Top 100 rankings released Thursday. The rise marks a significant boost for the Dynamic Prep standout, who was previously ranked No. 100 in the class.

In response to the updated rankings, O'Neal Sr. shared a heartfelt message for his son on his Instagram story.

"Your journey is just beginning, son," he wrote. "Slow and steady win the race. Keep trusting the work and continue proving yourself right. I'm beyond excited for what's ahead!"

"Slow and steady": 6x NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal shares message for his SMU Mustangs-bound son following ESPN's Class of 2025 rankings. (Image via Instagram @jermaineoneal)

Jermaine O'Neal just concluded his senior year with Dynamic Prep, playing under his father, who served as head coach. He averaged 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, helping lead Dynamic Prep to a 34-5 record.

O’Neal Jr. also stood out at the Chipotle Nationals, averaging 14.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game as he helped Dynamic Prep reach the finals. The team ultimately fell to Columbus in the championship game.

Upon the conclusion of the Chipotle Nationals championship finals last week, Jermaine O’Neal shared a heartfelt Instagram post for his son, Jermaine O’Neal Jr., praising his strength under pressure and high expectations, and reflecting on his growth and resilience.

“I just want to take a moment to tell you how incredibly proud I am of the young man you’ve become on the court, off the court, and in life," O'Neal wrote. "Your growth as a basketball player has been amazing to watch, but what means even more to me is the development I’ve seen in you as a person and as a son."

In the message, O’Neal Sr. acknowledged the challenges his son has faced:

"You’ve faced challenges, some hard, some emotional, some disappointing, but you’ve never run from them. You’ve accepted them. And through that, you’ve grown mentally, physically, and emotionally."

He also touched on the unique pressure of being the child of a former NBA star.

"I know it hasn’t always been easy playing under the spotlight that comes with being my son. There’s been pressure, expectations, and opinions. But what I admire most is that you’ve never let that define you. You’ve stood on your own two feet—not because of your name, but because of your own heart, your own work, and your own dream."

With his high school basketball career now behind him, Jermaine O’Neal Jr. is set to join the SMU Mustangs in the ACC next season. He will join the Mustangs alongside fellow Class of 2025 recruits Jaden Toombs, Nigel Walls and B.J. Davis-Ray, who have also committed to SMU.

