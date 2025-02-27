Jaden Toombs, a four-star center from the class of 2025, reached a major milestone in his career. In Dynamic Prep's 63-47 victory over R.W. Goines Stem Academy on Tuesday, the 6-foot-9 star scored 14 points. Additionally, the SMU signee breached the 1,000-career points mark.

Dynamic Prep's Instagram handle posted the achievement with the caption,

"Congratulations to our @jadentoombs._ on scoring his 1,000th career point in last night’s game! What an incredible milestone—your hard work, dedication, and talent continue to shine on the court. Doing it in 3 years is impressive as well. We are so proud of everything you’ve accomplished and can’t wait to see what the future holds for you. Keep pushing, stay focused, and know that this is just the beginning of even greater things to come. Enjoy this moment—you’ve earned it!"

Throughout his three years at the high school level, spanning from his sophomore to senior year, Toombs has become a key player, consistently contributing across multiple facets of the game. His all-around performance includes 1,008 points, 741 rebounds and 162 assists in 76 games.

In his senior year (2024-2025), he played 30 games, scoring 447 points and grabbing 294 rebounds. He also contributed 68 assists, 41 blocks and three steals. His ability to impact both ends of the court, along with his consistent presence, solidified his importance to the team's success.

Toombs also represented Team USA at the 2024 FIBA U17 Men’s World Cup in Turkey, where he averaged 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists, helping his team secure the gold medal.

Jaden Toombs Signs With SMU Mustangs

In 2022, Jaden Toombs began receiving offers, with the SMU Mustangs being the first to extend one in August. The following June, he received offers from Texas Tech and LSU, and visited Texas Tech two months later. Last year, Toombs earned offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Miami, and Creighton. In August, Alabama made an offer, and Toombs visited Tuscaloosa.

Ultimately, he visited Vanderbilt and Miami before committing to SMU on Sep. 26 2024. He signed his letter of intent on Nov. 16. His final options before committing were Alabama, LSU, Miami, Texas Tech and SMU.

