SMU signee Jermaine O'Neal Jr. reaches impressive high school career milestone 

Jermaine O'Neal Jr., SMU signee and son of the six-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal, reached a career milestone after Dynamic Prep's dominating 93-51 win against Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes (TACA) on Wednesday.

Jermaine O'Neal Jr. scored his 1,000th career point to lead his school to a win and bumped the record to 24-4 overall and 2-0 in the TCAL 6A League. The Instagram page of Dynamic Prep shared a graphic congratulating the 6-foot-5 small forward.

"Congratulations to our @jermaineonealjr Reaching 1,000 career points in just three years of varsity basketball is an incredible achievement! Your dedication, hard work, and talent continue to inspire. The best is yet to come!" the caption of the post read.

Jermaine O'Neal Jr., ranked at the 93rd spot nationally, 21st in the small forward position and ninth in Texas, took unofficial visits to Texas on Jun. 27, 2023, and two unofficial visits to SMU on May 20 and Aug. 5, 2024. His official visit to the Mustangs came on Sep. 5, last year.

The Irving, TX native has played 72 matches for Dynamic Prep and is averaging 14.2 points, 2.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks. He has shown consistent improvement in his stats from his sophomore year in 2022-23, when he averaged 13.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.5 spg, and 0.6 bpg in 22 matches.

Jermaine O'Neal Jr.'s junior year saw him play 23 games and average 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks. This season is his senior year and he has played 27 games so far. O'Neal Jr. is scoring 15.5 points, grabbing 4.0 rebounds, dishing out 1.6 assists, stealing the ball 1.2 times, combined with 1.3 blocks per game.

Furthermore, he leads Dynamic Prep in points per game and three-point FG% and ranks at the second spot in steals and blocks per game and FT%.

Jermaine O'Neal Jr. on his decision to join SMU

Jermaine O'Neal Jr. had offers from SMU, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Arizona State and Texas. However, he chose to sign for the Mustangs on Sep. 18 and talked about his decision with On3.

“The visit went great,” O’Neal told On3 in September. “I love the coaching staff and how they appreciate me for me. I love the school and everything they’re building there especially since they’re now in the ACC. So in all it was a very good visit.”

Jermaine O'Neal Jr. will be accompanied by Nigel Walls, Jaden Toombs and BJ Davis-Ray at Andy Enfield's side next season.

