Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas clocked 18 on Sunday. In celebration of the new age, his sister, Hamiley Arenas, took to her Instagram story, sharing a series of videos and images of the five-star USC signee.

The first picture featured Hamiley and Alijah posing together for a photo shoot, with Alijah donning the USC Trojans jersey. Hamiley shared the picture alongside a caption that read:

"Happy birthday to my best friend. I love you ♥️"

SNAP: Gilbert Arenas' Hamiley shares adorable pic and videos of brother Alijah Arenas on high school star's 18th birthday. (image via Instagram @hamileyarenas0)

Hamiley also posted a few hrowback pictures showcasing Alijah as a little boy. She captioned one of the pictures:

"U not a kid nm 😔"

The other posts were a series of videos that included Hamiley herself, Alijah, and the rest of the family.

A day before his birthday, Alijah Arenas played in the Division II CIF State Championship final, which ended in a disappointing loss for his team. He's now very close to the end of his high school basketball career.

His next stop is college basketball with the USC Trojans. But before then, he will be featured in the McDonald's All-American Games, which is scheduled to take place on April 1.

Five-Star USC Signee Alijah Arenas and Chatsworth Fall to Jesuit in Open Division Final

The 2025 Division II CIF State Boys Basketball Championship game ended in a disappointing loss for Alijah Arenas and the Chatsworth Chancellors. They conceded a 66-5 loss to Jesuit High School.

Jesuit's strong defensive performance was a key determining factor in the game. After the match, Jesuit head coach Tim Kelly praised his team's effort in limiting Chatsworth's scoring:

"We're really good at setting the pace of play. I feel good about keeping a team around 50 points that we are going to win," He said.

Alijah Arenas ended the game with 22 points, which brought him up to 3002 high school career points. He reached the milestone in only three years, as he had reclassified upward to the 2025 class.

