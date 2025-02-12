"Snuck Bryce (James) in and left out Kiyan (Anthony)": Hoops fans react to post showcasing NBA sons in high school right now 

Top high school basketball prospects include Kiyan Anthony, AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Nate Ament and others. Furthermore, there have been numerous players whose fathers were or are currently playing in the NBA. For example, Alijah Arenas is the son of three-time NBA All-Star Alijah Arenas, as is Cameron Boozer, the son of former Chicago Bulls player Carlos Boozer.

Famous basketball page Ballislife took to Instagram to post a carousel featuring some big names including Alijah, Tajh Ariza (son of Trevor Ariza), Cameron Boozer and Bryce James (son of LeBron James). All four of their players have played in the NBA.

A tweet that read:

"Sometimes yu can just tell by the name when smb gonna be great," was attached to the post.

Hoops fans responded with their opinions on Bryce after the caption asked:

"Is there greatness in the names??"

"Snuck bryce in and left out kiyan😂😂," a fan wrote.

A fan commented:

"Bryce James isnt even decent forget great."

"Bron must of not been at that game. But I’m starting to think yall put Bryce just so ppl can hate on him," another fan commented.

Another fan laughed at James' inclusion:

"Yall trolling putting bryce up here 😂😂😂😂 wtf."

More fans joined to give their opinions on the caption.

"The league is just going to be NBA players' kids. They have literally any and every resource that most young hoopers can't even get close to," commented a fan.

Another fan commented:

"A strong name won’t win games, but it helps the hype."

"Gil son better then erybody son," another added.

Kiyan Anthony leads Long Island Lutheran to an OT victory

Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran High School holds with a 16-5 overall and 5-4 Nike Elite League record. In their last game against John Marshall High School in the "Above the Rim Classic," Anthony scored 15 points to grab a tight 66-63 victory on Friday.

Highlights of Anthony's performance were published on Instagram by the famous basketball page Ball Game.

"Kiyan Anthony DOMINATED vs. the #1 ranked team in Virginia, Leading LuHi to an OT win! 🔥😤 @kiyananthony," the post was captioned.

Anthony who rejected Florida State, USC, Providence and more to choose his father's alma mater Syracuse will be joined by Sadiq White, Luke Fennell and Aaron Womack at Adrian Autry's unit next season.

