"So grateful": UCLA star Lauren Betts' sister Sienna Betts caps off high school career with a wholesome IG post 

Sienna Betts, the No. 3 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), and the UCLA signee gets one step closer to joining her sister at the Bruins, Lauren Betts. The 6-foot-4 power forward capped off her high school career after winning the 2025 CHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament.

Betts took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures with her teammates from the locker room, wearing the Grandview High School jersey and showing off the trophy:

"So grateful for these memories❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 51 out #3ofthem," Betts captioned the post.

Sienna Betts has been a major part of Grandview's success in the tournament. She led the school to a 72-30 win against Horizon on Mar. 1 to move to the Sweet 16, where they secured a 56-43 victory over Rocky Mountain on March 5.

In the Great 8 Round, they defeated Denver East with a 54-34 scoreline on March 8 and moved to the Final 4 Round.

They sealed a 39-35 win against Pine Creek on Thursday and won the championship against Legend after defeating them 61-39 on Saturday.

Furthermore, Betts leads the school in points, FG%, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, FT% and ranks at the second spot in the 3-point FG%. She played 103 matches for the Wolves in four seasons and averaged a double-double with 19.3 points, 4.1 assists, 14.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game.

However, she showed consistent improvement in her stats in her high school career. Sienna Betts played 27 matches in her freshman year and averaged 10.4 points, nine rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.9 blocks.

In her sophomore season, the UCLA signee posted averages of 21.4 ppg, 16.5 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 apg and 3.8 rpg.

Sienna Betts played 24 matches last season and scored 22.5 points, grabbed 15.6 rebounds, dished out 4.6 assists, stole the ball 2.2 times and had 3.3 blocks per game. This season marked her best season offensively, as she finished with 23.2 ppg, 16.8 rpg, 5.0 apg, 2.2 spg and 3.5 bpg in 26 games.

Sienna Betts on her game

The McDonald's All-American player spoke with SLAM High School about her game, stating that she is not focused on the stats:

“I would describe my game as versatile, high IQ, and specialized,” she says. “My whole goal (in the game) is I don’t care about my stats or anything like (that). Whatever I can do for a win, that’s what I’m going to focus on.

“I’ve worked to be here,” Betts said. “I should have confidence in what I do.”

Sienna Betts is the only player signed by UCLA from the 2025 Class.

