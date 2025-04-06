“So insanely proud”: Hoops fans react as 5'9" guard Gal Raviv commits to Haley Cavinder’s alma mater

The Miami Hurricanes have gained an elite guard after 5-foot-9 guard Gal Raviv announced her commitment to the school. Raviv is paying for Quinnipiac University and is one of the top players from Israel. She has represented her country multiple times, including at the FIBA U18 Women's EuroBasket in Portugal last year.

Gal Raviv was a freshman at Quinnipiac University until her commitment to Miami, and this revelation about her "next chapter" has gotten many hoops fans talking.

Many of them congratulated the star for choosing the Miami Hurricanes, which produced social media influencers Hannah and Haley Cavinder.

"SO INSANELY PROUD," said one commenter.

"gonna do great things queen," said another commenter.

"so proud of you girl 👏👏," added another commenter.

Other commenters also noted how proud they were of the Israeli standout, who was crowned the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year for 2024-25 in her sole year at Quinnipiac.

"omg yesssss gal!!!" commented one person.

"let’s go gal!!!" Another person added.

"amazing x100000!!! so so proud of you Gallie❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥," another commenter said.

Fans react to Israeli star Gal Raviv after she committed to the University of Miami Hurricanes (Source: IG/ _galraviv)

While she played for Israel on the international stage, she attended Bella Vista College Prep in Arizona. She had her best game in high school when she tallied 32 points, eight assists and seven rebounds when the school took on Dream City High School. Once she arrived at Quinnipiac, she chose physiotherapy as her major.

As a freshman, she averaged 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

Gal Raviv was a standout player back in Israel before going to the US

Before coming to the US, Gal Raviv had built a standout high school career in Israel. She got the Girls U18 Israeli Ligue First 5 honors when she was 14 and also the First 5 for FIBA Euro Championship for Girls U16 at that same age.

She was also one of the top 10 scorers in the Israeli women's second league, and all of this happened in 2021. She was also the All-league coach’s selection that same year.

She represented Israel thrice, first in 2021 at the FIBA U16 Women's European Challengers and then in 2022 at the FIBA U16 Women's European Championship Division B. For 2024's FIBA U18 Women's EuroBasket in Portugal, she averaged 17.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

