Alijah Arenas' mom, Laura Govan, stepped out on Thursday to support popular comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer at the grand opening of his new restaurant, AC Barbeque. She wasn't the only familiar face at the celebration; actor and co-owner Anthony Anderson and American rapper MC Lyte were also in attendance.

Ad

Govan gave fans a quick glimpse of the event on her Instagram story, sharing a short video clip alongside a caption that read:

"So proud of my family. Doing big things and making major moves…"

Alijah Arenas' mom, Laura Govan, applauds Cedric the Entertainer's latest achievement. (Image via Instagram @lauramgovan)

In the video, Laura Govan, Cedric the Entertainer, and other celebrities posed for the camera inside the newly opened AC Barbeque restaurant.

Ad

Trending

In another Instagram Story post, Govan captured a candid moment of guests placing their orders as the co-owners, including Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson, stood behind the counter, smiling proudly. She captioned the picture:

"So proud."

"So proud of my family": Alijah Arenas' mom, Laura Govan, applauds Cedric the Entertainer's latest achievement. (Image via Instagram @lauramgovan)

Govan, a well-known TV personality, is also the proud mom of a talented basketball family. Her son, Alijah Arenas, is a five-star high school prospect committed to playing for the USC Trojans next season.

Ad

She's also the mother of Louisville Cardinals guard Izela Arenas, Notre Dame prospect Hamiley Arenas, and Aloni and Samaya Arenas, who are all from her previous relationship with former NBA star Gilbert Arenas.

Aside from her regular celebrity and media lifestyle, Govan uses her social media platforms to proudly support and celebrate her children as they pursue their basketball dreams. She shares and celebrates each milestone they achieve, casual family moments, and exciting game-day clips.

Ad

Govan and her family recently went through a difficult time after Alijah Arenas was involved in a serious car crash that put him in an induced coma. Thankfully, he's back home without major injuries, doing well, and on his way to full recovery.

Laura Govan coached her daughter, Hamiley Arenas' AAU team during the Nike EYBL Session I

Following Alijah Arenas' recovery and return home from the hospital, Laura Govan quickly got to doing what she loves most: supporting her kids on their basketball journey. But this time, it wasn't just through social media. She suited up as a coach for her daughter, Hamiley Arenas' AAU team during the Nike EYBL Session 1, which took place from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27 in Phoenix, Arizona.

With her mother as coach, Hamiley Arenas and the Team Why Not 15U ended the Nike EYBL Session with a 3-2 record. They won three games: 57–53 against Mountain West, 59–47 against Cal Stars, and 61–55 against Prime Nation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More