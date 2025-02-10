"So who’s changing their number?": Hoops fans react to sisters Sienna Betts & UCLA star Lauren Betts forming a duo next year at the Bruins

UCLA junior center Lauren Betts will be joined by her sister, Sienna Betts, the No. 3 recruit in the Class of 2025, after she signed for the Bruins on Nov. 11, 2023. While the Betts sisters will reunite next season, Sienna Betts continues to impress for Grandview High School, leading them in points, rebounds, assists, steals, FG% and blocks.

Famous basketball page Overtime Select posted some highlights of the Grandview High School and the UCLA freshman showcasing their abilities on the court:

Hoops fans quickly took to the comments section to give their opinions on the Betts sisters playing together at UCLA next year, while one fan had an interesting question:

Hoops fans react to sisters Sienna Betts & UCLA star Lauren Betts forming a duo next year at the Bruins

"So who’s changing their number??👀" asked a fan since both sisters wear No. 51 on their jerseys.

Another fan replied, "They both could wear 51 😭"

"sienna and Lauren back court at ucla next season? we will be there. imagine the chemistry theyll bring to the team 🔥 they gon be a problem, we seen sienna as a certified bucket getter, now we just gon wait and watch how the 2 sisters play together," this fan was happy about seeing the Betts sister playing together.

More fans joined the comments section to express their joy:

"wow how amazing would this be. 🏀 runs in their genes ig, but I doubt if sienna will be able to have the same impact in her freshman season as her sister is having. I mean cmon, she's close to averaging a double double in her 1st season of college ball? talk about adapting to the game. But so excited to see the back court ucla plays next season," a fan commented.

Another fan commented, "I’m ready for this duo 🔥🔥🔥."

"Ucla gonna be back to back champs," commented a fan.

Lauren Betts to return to UCLA for senior year

Lauren Betts has helped UCLA grab the top spot in the 2024-25 Big Ten Standings with an 11-0 unbeaten record. The 21-year-old is also projected to be one of the top five picks in the WNBA Draft.

However, while talking to ESPN, the 6-foot-7 center stated that she will be back for another year at the Bruins:

"College is the best years of your life, and so I don't think I'd ever give that up," Betts said. "Why not be spoiled for a whole another year? The way the coaches take care of us in this program, like, how comfortable I am here, and I think that the friendships I've created -- I'd want to do that for another year."

Lauren Betts' sister, Sienna Betts, is the only player that the Bruins have signed from the Class of 2025.

