  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • "Some of these NBA sons are going to be different": Hoops fans react as 6x NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal's son defeats AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep 

"Some of these NBA sons are going to be different": Hoops fans react as 6x NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal's son defeats AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Feb 16, 2025 13:17 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JUN 05 Pangos All-American Camp - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JUN 05 Pangos All-American Camp (Credits: Getty)

Jermaine O'Neal Jr., son of the six-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal and a signee with the SMU Mustangs, displayed his offensive prowess against the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 Class, AJ Dybantsa, at the Nike Future Game against Utah Prep on Friday. O'Neal Jr. scored 16 points on 63.3% shooting, leading his team to a 66-57 win.

Ad

Highlights of the 6-foot-5 small forward were published by the basketball page Ballislife on Instagram, showing O'Neal Jr. dominating defenders during his layups and put-back scores. Furthermore, he displayed the ability to score off the dribble and from beyond the arc.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hoops fans were amazed by his performance and took their reactions to the comments section of the post:

Hoops fans react as 6x NBA All-Star Jermaine O&#039;Neal&#039;s son, Jermaine O&#039;Neal Jr. defeats AJ Dybantsa&#039;s Utah Prep at Nike Future Game
Hoops fans react as 6x NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal's son, Jermaine O'Neal Jr. defeats AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep at Nike Future Game
"Some of these NBA sons are going to be different!!! Love that most of them are completely different from their pops, so they can create their own lanes!" a fan said.
Ad
"Bronny, Gilbert Arenas' son, Melo's son, Jermaine O'Neal Jr...I'm getting old," another fan said.
"He’s Him. He came to Memphis last month. He moved differently than everyone on the floor. Gained a new fan," a fan said.

More fans joined the conversation to talk about his shooting form and compared it with his father's:

Hoops fans react as 6x NBA All-Star Jermaine O&#039;Neal&#039;s son Jermain O&#039;Neal Jr. defeats AJ Dybantsa&#039;s Utah Prep at Nike Future Game
Hoops fans react as 6x NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal's son Jermain O'Neal Jr. defeats AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep at Nike Future Game
"Got his dads shooting form," a fan said.
Ad
"Shooting form just like his dad’s only righty!!" another fan said.
"He got the same shooting form like his pops," one fan said.

Jermaine O'Neal Jr. completes career milestone

Jermaine O'Neal Jr. ranks at No. 93 nationally, No. 21 in the small forward position and No. 9 in Texas. The small forward who received seven offers from programs including Vanderbilt, Texas, Arkansas, SMU and Arizona State, among others, signed for SMU on Sep. 18.

Ad

Furthermore, O'Neal Jr. reached his 1,000th career point to lead Dynamic Prep to a blowout 93-51 win against the Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes (TACA) on Tuesday.

Ad
"Congratulations to our @jermaineonealjr Reaching 1,000 career points in just three years of varsity basketball is an incredible achievement! Your dedication, hard work, and talent continue to inspire. The best is yet to come!" the post was captioned.

O'Neal Jr. will be joined by Nigel Walls, BJ Davis-Ray and Jaden Toombs at Andy Enfield's side next season.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी