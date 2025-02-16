"Some of these NBA sons are going to be different": Hoops fans react as 6x NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal's son defeats AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep 

Jermaine O'Neal Jr., son of the six-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal and a signee with the SMU Mustangs, displayed his offensive prowess against the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 Class, AJ Dybantsa, at the Nike Future Game against Utah Prep on Friday. O'Neal Jr. scored 16 points on 63.3% shooting, leading his team to a 66-57 win.

Ad

Highlights of the 6-foot-5 small forward were published by the basketball page Ballislife on Instagram, showing O'Neal Jr. dominating defenders during his layups and put-back scores. Furthermore, he displayed the ability to score off the dribble and from beyond the arc.

Ad

Trending

Hoops fans were amazed by his performance and took their reactions to the comments section of the post:

Hoops fans react as 6x NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal's son, Jermaine O'Neal Jr. defeats AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep at Nike Future Game

"Some of these NBA sons are going to be different!!! Love that most of them are completely different from their pops, so they can create their own lanes!" a fan said.

Ad

"Bronny, Gilbert Arenas' son, Melo's son, Jermaine O'Neal Jr...I'm getting old," another fan said.

"He’s Him. He came to Memphis last month. He moved differently than everyone on the floor. Gained a new fan," a fan said.

More fans joined the conversation to talk about his shooting form and compared it with his father's:

Hoops fans react as 6x NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal's son Jermain O'Neal Jr. defeats AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep at Nike Future Game

"Got his dads shooting form," a fan said.

Ad

"Shooting form just like his dad’s only righty!!" another fan said.

"He got the same shooting form like his pops," one fan said.

Jermaine O'Neal Jr. completes career milestone

Jermaine O'Neal Jr. ranks at No. 93 nationally, No. 21 in the small forward position and No. 9 in Texas. The small forward who received seven offers from programs including Vanderbilt, Texas, Arkansas, SMU and Arizona State, among others, signed for SMU on Sep. 18.

Ad

Furthermore, O'Neal Jr. reached his 1,000th career point to lead Dynamic Prep to a blowout 93-51 win against the Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes (TACA) on Tuesday.

Ad

"Congratulations to our @jermaineonealjr Reaching 1,000 career points in just three years of varsity basketball is an incredible achievement! Your dedication, hard work, and talent continue to inspire. The best is yet to come!" the post was captioned.

O'Neal Jr. will be joined by Nigel Walls, BJ Davis-Ray and Jaden Toombs at Andy Enfield's side next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback