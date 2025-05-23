“Some people just made to hoop”: Fans react to AJ Dybantsa’s BYU practice highlights

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, has started his practice sessions with the BYU Cougars. The 6-foot-9 small forward, who finished a stellar high school basketball career at Utah Prep, will play for Kevin Young's side next season.

The Hoop Spill shared an Instagram video of Dybantsa's practice at BYU on Thursday. Dybantsa showed his explosiveness and ability to convert shots from the mid-range and behind the arc.

"AJ DYBANTSA COOKIN AT BYU PRACTICE 🧑‍🍳 @aj.dybantsa Via @byumbb @greenlightmedia," the post was captioned.

Hoops fans were impressed by his performance in the practice session and shared their reactions in the comments section.

Fans React to AJ Dybantsa’s BYU Practice Highlights (IG/The Hoop Spill)

"Some ppl were just made to hoop.. AJ 1 of dem 1s," a fan commented.

A fan compared Dybantsa to the seven-time NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady.

"T-Mac 2.0."

"How does he even do that man? ik he reclassified but he's still miles ahead of other players in his class. Elite dribbling, elite movement and look at that post ability. 6'9 ain't nobody stopping that even at college level. Just go straight to the NBA bro," another fan added.

More fans shared their reactions.

"byu fans are in for a treat man..I'm willing to bet so much money that he going to the league next to next season..he would still end up as a top pick if he could declare for the 2025 NBA draft..there's extra motivation, there's extra passion and he just seems very motivated at byu for some reason... scary hours incoming," commented another fan.

This fan agreed, "what a treat for the BYU fans to see how competitive AJ is ….not just talented🔥🔥💯%."

Another fan reacted with three fire emojis.

AJ Dybantsa invited to Team USA U19 Team Camp

AJ Dybantsa and other top recruits, including Arizona Wildcats signee Koa Peat, Louisville Cardinals signee Mikel Brown Jr., Syracuse Orange signee Sadiq White and Duke Blue Devils signee Nikolas Khamenia, were invited to train with Team USA.

The training camp will be held at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on June 14. Furthermore, a 12-member roster will be released before the team leaves for the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup in Switzerland.

