"Somebody come get Napier off of Norvell": NCAAF fans react to Florida State commit flipping to state rivals Florida Gators

The Florida State Seminoles lost another 2025 prospect in offensive lineman Daniel Pierre Louis, who flipped his commitment to FSU's state rivals, the Florida Gators. This comes on the heels of the Seminoles firing offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins, who recruited Pierre Louis to FSU originally.

This was the Gators' second flip since the weekend, as four-star quarterback Tramell Jones also pledged his allegiance to them over FSU.

FSU's fans are understandably disappointed by the program's recent struggles. They voiced their feelings after the Seminoles lost the commitment of Pierre Louis on Hayes Fawcett's tweet about the flip.

"He not even fighting back. Somebody come get Napier off of Norvell," one fan wrote.

"Billy stuffing Norvell into a locker is not what I expected this season," another fan said.

"Billy really cooking norvell," another fan commented.

The Gators have benefited from FSU's poor recruiting cycle and, needless to say, Florida fans were more than happy to acquire another talented prospect from the Seminoles.

"Let’s ride Gator Nation," another fan commented.

"It’s our time," another fan wrote.

Daniel Pierre Louis is ranked No. 949 nationally and is the 77th-best player at his position, as per On3. He is also the 121st-best prospect from the state of Florida.

Daniel Pierre Louis talks about the Florida Gators

Daniel Pierre Louis, a three-star offensive lineman from Seminole Ridge High School, flipped his commitment to the Florida Gators on Tuesday.

He chose the Gators over programs such as Georgia State, NC State and West Virginia. Pierre Louis spoke about the program and the team's co-offensive line coach, Jonathan Decoster.

"He’s Haitian and I’m Haitian, so we connect really well," the offensive lineman told GatorsOnline. "We have a bond where he gives me great feedback and tells me where to improve and also shows me little tips and tricks to keep elevating my game. He shows me development of other players like me that they brought into their program."

The Gators have now acquired 15 commitments in the Class of 2025, as per 247Sports. Although they are yet to land a five-star recruit, the Billy Napier-led side is looking good after landing a couple of FSU commits in the span of a few days.

