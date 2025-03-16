"Someone’s gotta bring home an Oregon Natty someday": Fans react as Ducks RB commit tries to recruit No. 1 QB Jared Curtis

Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class is shaping up well, with all nine of its current commits rated as four-star prospects. However, the program could take another step forward if it lands five-star quarterback Jared Curtis.

Dan Lanning and his staff are making a strong push for Curtis, especially after losing four-star quarterback Jonas Williams’ commitment. Oregon’s four-star running back commit, Tradarian Ball, is also actively recruiting Curtis to join him in Eugene, using the hashtag:

"#Jared2Eugene."

Fans joined the effort, with one writing:

"#Jared2Eugene I mean the facilities are crazy. Someone’s gotta bring home an Oregon Natty someday," a fan wrote.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect originally committed to Georgia last March but backed off his pledge in October. Despite his decommitment, the Bulldogs remain a top contender, as he has been one of Kirby Smart’s primary quarterback targets in the 2026 class. For a long time, the Bulldogs focused on just Curtis and Julian Lewis (now committed to Colorado after reclassifying).

If Curtis recommits to Georgia, he would be the program’s first five-star quarterback signee since Brock Vandagriff in 2021. However, the Bulldogs must fend off Dan Lanning's Oregon, which has huge backing from Nike’s financial resources.

"Should go to UGA but we all know uncle Phil probably has offered 20 million + a Nike commercial," one wrote.

"He wanna win rings or not? UGA is the easy answer," one wrote.

"or he can play with the next great rb in Frazier 😎," one wrote.

Curtis is the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 class (according to the On3 Industry Rankings) and led Nashville Christian High School (Tennessee) to a state championship last season.

Jared Curtis' mother raves about Oregon trip

Jared Curtis and his family visited Oregon from March 8 to 12, spending time in Eugene. After the trip, his mother spoke highly of Dan Lanning’s program, telling On3:

“It was a great visit. We had a great time! And learned a lot about what he’s building. It was great to fellowship with the coaches and staff. We learned more about the school and program. Our relationship deepened and I appreciate all they did to ensure our visit went well! I walked away feeling good, if Jared chose to go there.”

Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein have strong reputations for developing quarterbacks, which is an appealing factor for a five-star prospect like Curtis. If he joins Oregon’s 2026 class, he would team up with five-star tight end Kendre Harrison, who shut down his recruitment this week.

