Son of NFL great and 5-star Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. reacts as brother DeMarcus Henry receives offer from the Buckeyes

Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. remains the headline in Ohio State's 2026 class as the highest-rated prospect in the room. After winning the national championship in the 2024 season, the Buckeyes are in a good position for the future with promising talents like Henry.

Ad

Ohio State reconnected with the Henry family on Wednesday by offering a basketball scholarship to Chris' brother, DeMarcus Henry.

"Blessed!! After a great a great conversation with Coach (Jake) Diebler, I’m thankful to receive an offer from THE Ohio State University. #gobuckeyes," DeMarcus captioned non Instagram.

Chris showed support by sharing the post on his Instagram story.

"Yessir@deMarcushenry," Chris wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

DeMarcus is a four-star 2027 class shooting guard from Mater Dei High School in California. He is the No. 10 player in his position and the No. 46 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

As a sophomore in the 2024 season, DeMarcus averaged 14.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also holds offers from UNLV and Oregon. The Buckeyes have not yet landed a commitment for their 2027 basketball class, and Henry could be the first to join.

Ad

Ohio State boosted WR room with Chris Henry Jr.'s Mater Dei teammate

Ohio State has earned the reputation of being "wide receiver university," which is why the Buckeyes pursued a fourth wideout for their 2026 recruiting class, even with commitments already secured from Chris Henry Jr., Jaeden Ricketts and Brock Boyd. Their efforts paid off on Sunday when four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt announced his commitment.

Ad

Although Dixon-Wyatt was previously considered likely to choose Oregon, the allure of playing for Ohio State under offensive coordinator Brian Hartline proved too strong to resist.

“The receivers and quarterbacks at Ohio State, nobody is stopping that," Dixon-Wyatt said on Sunday, via On3. "They have a strong offense, they develop players and it is a great offense to play in."

With Dixon-Wyatt joining Chris Henry Jr. and two other wide receivers, the Buckeyes are likely done recruiting receivers for the 2026 class. They have 12 committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 3 in the nation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More