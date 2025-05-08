Son of NFL great and 5-star Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. reacts as brother DeMarcus Henry receives offer from the Buckeyes

Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. remains the headline in Ohio State's 2026 class as the highest-rated prospect in the room. After winning the national championship in the 2024 season, the Buckeyes are in a good position for the future with promising talents like Henry.
Ohio State reconnected with the Henry family on Wednesday by offering a basketball scholarship to Chris' brother, DeMarcus Henry.
"Blessed!! After a great a great conversation with Coach (Jake) Diebler, I’m thankful to receive an offer from THE Ohio State University. #gobuckeyes," DeMarcus captioned non Instagram.
Chris showed support by sharing the post on his Instagram story.
"Yessir@deMarcushenry," Chris wrote.
DeMarcus is a four-star 2027 class shooting guard from Mater Dei High School in California. He is the No. 10 player in his position and the No. 46 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
As a sophomore in the 2024 season, DeMarcus averaged 14.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also holds offers from UNLV and Oregon. The Buckeyes have not yet landed a commitment for their 2027 basketball class, and Henry could be the first to join.
Ohio State boosted WR room with Chris Henry Jr.'s Mater Dei teammate
Ohio State has earned the reputation of being "wide receiver university," which is why the Buckeyes pursued a fourth wideout for their 2026 recruiting class, even with commitments already secured from Chris Henry Jr., Jaeden Ricketts and Brock Boyd. Their efforts paid off on Sunday when four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt announced his commitment.
Although Dixon-Wyatt was previously considered likely to choose Oregon, the allure of playing for Ohio State under offensive coordinator Brian Hartline proved too strong to resist.
“The receivers and quarterbacks at Ohio State, nobody is stopping that," Dixon-Wyatt said on Sunday, via On3. "They have a strong offense, they develop players and it is a great offense to play in."
With Dixon-Wyatt joining Chris Henry Jr. and two other wide receivers, the Buckeyes are likely done recruiting receivers for the 2026 class. They have 12 committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 3 in the nation.