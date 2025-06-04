Son of Tennessee legend Jason Witten & nation's No. 1 LB high on Vols following “Big Orange BBQ” trip

Tennessee is making a strong push to land four-star linebacker Cooper Witten from the 2027 recruiting class. His talent alone makes him a top target, but another key reason for the Vols' interest is his legacy status, as Cooper is the son of Tennessee legend Jason Witten.

Cooper visited Knoxville this week for the “Big Orange BBQ” and left with a favorable impression.

"It's an electric culture," Cooper told GoVols247 on Sunday. "You feel it, like, once you walk in the doors. It's a special place."

Following his visit, Cooper said Tennessee is “probably top five” on his list. Given that his father, Jason Witten, set the school’s single-season records for receptions (39) and receiving yards (493) by a tight end, there’s naturally a lot of speculation that Cooper will follow in his footsteps.

However, the Vols have delivered a unique message in Cooper Witten's recruitment.

"They want me to create my own path," Witten said.

This approach seems to resonate with the 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker, who is cautious about being seen solely as a legacy recruit.

As Austin Price of VolQuest noted on 104.5 The Zone on Tuesday:

"I think he (Cooper) is very conscious to really push the, 'Don't just assume I'm going to Tennessee because my Dad went there.' Now, I hear that a lot from legacy kids, and rightfully so. They're their own person. They have to be treated as such. Just because Dad went there doesn't mean they're automatically going to go there."

Witten also made the trip to Tennessee without his parents, who were attending a wedding. This allowed the coaching staff to engage with him directly as a top-tier prospect rather than just the son of a Vols legend.

Cooper Witten is the No. 1 linebacker in the 2027 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Insider reveals Tennessee's standing in Cooper Witten's recruitment

Cooper Witten just wrapped up his sophomore year, so there is still plenty of time before he needs to make a college decision. After his visit to Tennessee this past weekend, some believed the Volunteers would emerge as the frontrunners in his recruitment, given that he is the son of Jason Witten.

But according to Austin Price of VolQuest, that’s not necessarily the case.

"I think Tennessee exits the weekend having really knocked it out of the park with Cooper," Price said. "Cooper will be back for a game this fall, in my opinion, and then they'll go from there. I think Tennessee's in a good spot (for Cooper). But again, I don't think you can just assume, because he's Jason's kid, that he's definitely coming to Tennessee."

Josh Heupel's coaching staff has been actively recruiting Witten since offering him a scholarship in August. His legacy status is a factor, but it’s the current energy and connection with the coaching staff that will likely shape his interest in Tennessee.

At this point, Tennessee has no commitments in the 2027 recruiting class.

