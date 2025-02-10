Sophomore CB target has unique fit for Sherrone Moore's hard-nosed football culture at Michigan

Cornerback Khalid Rainer is one of the rising stars in the 2027 class and has become a key target for Michigan. The Trinity Episcopal School (Virginia) prospect is high on Sherrone Moore's program and is looking to make a visit soon.

"When you think of Michigan, you think smashmouth, hard-nosed football. That’s my personality," Rainer told On3.

Rainer had a phenomenal sophomore season, making a strong impact both against the run and in pass coverage. College football analyst Tom Lemming praised his ability at the point of attack, effectiveness in press coverage, outstanding ball skills and sharp instincts. Lemming also raved about Rainer's agility, quick reflexes and fluid movement.

Regarding feedback from coaches during the recruiting process, Rainer shared with SI:

“They like how physical and versatile I am in the back set. Most DBs don’t do the physical part, they look for interceptions. Most DBs don’t like putting their face in there and hitting.”

Khalid Rainer has yet to receive a ranking from major recruiting services, but his talent suggests he will soon. He is the son of former NFL linebacker Wali Rainer, who was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 1999 and played for the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and Lions.

Which schools are in the mix for Khalid Rainer besides Michigan?

Despite just being a sophomore, Khalid Rainer has gained attention from multiple programs. Besides Michigan, he also received offers from Syracuse, West Virginia, Central Michigan, USC, Penn State, Michigan State, Duke, Pittsburgh and Indiana.

This fall, Rainer visited Tennessee, Penn State, and Duke for game-day experiences. As of now, Duke is considered the leader in his recruitment with a 47.6% chance of securing his commitment, according to On3.

“They also made me feel at home; they had great hospitality," Rainer told SI. "I love Duke. It had been a while since I had been there. They showed me around their new facilities; I loved it. Duke is a great school.”

Michigan’s 2027 recruiting class is still in its early stages and has yet to secure a commitment. In the 2026 class, the Wolverines have one cornerback pledge: four-star prospect Brody Jennings.

