South Carolina Gamecocks signee Eli Ellis inks NIL deal with sportswear giant Under Armour 

Eli Ellis, the South Carolina signee and the No. 70 player in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), signed an NIL deal with sportswear giant Under Armour. He took to Instagram to share the news in collaboration with the company's account on the platform.

Ad

Ad

Trending

"Excited to join the UA family. Ready to get to work!!! @underarmour @uabasketball 🔥🔥 #jeremiah29:11," he captioned the post.

Ellis also talked about the partnership in the third slide of the carousel that he posted:

"I've been working my whole life just to get to this point, and UA has always been about that same mindset."

Furthermore, the sportswear giant also featured the 6-foot-1 shooting guard in their new campaign called Let Them Talk. The video was also posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the official page of South Carolina Gamecocks.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ellis dropped a message for the fans of South Carolina recently and said:

"I've had everything doubt, hate, negative comments; I mean you got the whole Tennessee fan base page against me before I step on campus. They're all going to hate us but they still got respect for us, so just wait till I get there and it'll be more of the same thing I promise." (via Sports Illustrated)

Ad

The Moravian Prep player played in the Overtime Elite League for the YNG Dreamerz. Ranked at the 21st spot in the shooting guard position and fourth in North Carolina (per On3), Eli Ellis received interest from programs including College of Charleston, Winthrop, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, among others.

Eli Ellis leads his team to OTE Championship

Eli Ellis and the YNG Dreamerz won the OTE championship after series wins against Kansas Jayhawks signee Samis Calderon's Cold Heartz and Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas's City Reapers.

Ad

Ellis finished the Playoffs averaging 32.6 points, 4.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in seven games. He shot 53.0% from the field, including 47.1% from beyond the arc.

One of his best games in the playoffs came in Game 2 of the Finals against the City Reapers, where he scored 47 points on 62.5% shooting and 44.4% from the three-point line. He also had six rebounds, three assists and one steal in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback