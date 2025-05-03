South Carolina high school basketball star shot to death at home; murder suspect arrested: Reports

Conway (South Carolina) high school basketball star - Ja'Niya Richburg - was reportedly shot dead. The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday when a bullet came in through the window of her boyfriend's house and hit her, per ABC15.

Richburg, 18, was a top basketball prospect at Loris High School before her tragic death. It remains unclear if she was targeted or a victim of random violence, but a suspect has been arrested, per reports.

The suspect - 19-year-old Derrick Que'shawn - was arrested by Conway police on Wednesday. The police had responded to the shooting incident on Tuesday night at about 10:53 p.m. on Horry Street.

The suspect - subsequently charged with the murder of the slain high school basketball star - is being held in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Comments from family and friends portray her as an outstanding athlete, a great college prospect, and a great person. Her great aunt Deborah spoke to the press, stressing the gravity of the loss. She said:

"The part that hurts me the most —and I kind of dread talking about it because it's sensitive to me — she had the potential to get out of an unfortunate situation."

South Carolina high school basketball coach comments on star player's death

Richburg's high school basketball coach - Douglas Gause - spoke extensively to ABC15 on her character and personality, as well as her role in his team. Gause has known Richburg since seventh grade and had a close relationship with her.

“It was really hard to comprehend what was being said, and I didn't want to believe it because I just got done talking to [her] the day before, and texting with [her] that day, so it was hard to accept,” Gause said.

Describing her impact on the Loris High School basketball team, Douglas Gause said:

“Whatever room she walked in, she lit up the room. She had a smile that was infectious, and you couldn't help but love her.”

Reflecting on the future that has been cut short, Gause added:

“She had a goal and a plan on how she was gonna get there because she wanted a career in the medical field and to see her. She wanted a career in the medical field. There will only ever be one Ja'niya Richburg.”

Ja'Niya Richburg was a senior at Loris High School.

