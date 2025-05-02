South Carolina signee Eli Ellis poses with gift from $250M worth rapper Drake's brand (Photo)

Eli Ellis, the No. 68 recruit in the Class of 2025, as per On3's Industry Rankings, will be heading to play for the South Carolina Gamecocks next season. Ellis, who signed with the Gamecocks on Nov. 15, 2023, concluded an impressive high school basketball career.

Ellis shared a mirror selfie on his Instagram story, posing in rapper Drake's brand, October's Very Own's hoodie, on Friday. He thanked the brand for the gift in the caption.

"Thank you," Ellis captioned his story as he tagged the brand with a red heart emoji.

The rapper has a $250 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

South Carolina signee Eli Ellis poses in gift from $250M worth rapper Drake's brand (Photo) (Image: IG/eliellis)

Ellis commenced his high school basketball journey at Moravian Prep National High School, where he played seventh and eighth grade basketball, and his freshman season in 2021-22. He averaged 21.9 points in 14 games in his junior season before he transferred to Overtime Elite to play for YNG Dreamerz.

The 6-foot-1 shooting guard also made an appearance in LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson's "Best of Both Worlds" podcast on Dec. 13 and talked about the importance of social media.

"I kind of treat social media as a job," Ellis said. "Basketball is my job, but social media is also a job, and I realize it's a short window to be able to change my life forever through social media. You really have the beginning of high school to the end of college, if you don't make it to the NBA, of course."

In his final season at Overtime Elite, Ellis led the YNG Dreamerz to the OTE Pokemon Playoffs trophy after a clean sweep against Arkansas Razorbacks signee Meleek Thomas' City Reapers.

In one of the games from the seven-game series, Ellis scored 47 points on 69.6% shooting, including 44.4% from the 3-point line. He also grabbed six rebounds, dished out three assists and stole the ball once on Mar. 9.

Eli Ellis on why he chose to sign for the Gamecocks

With offers from other programs, including the College of Charleston Cougars, Winthrop Eagles, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels, among others, Eli Ellis chose South Carolina.

He talked about his decision with On3.

“I chose South Carolina because my whole life I’ve been an underdog,” Ellis said. “That’s where I thrive and that’s when I’m my best. South Carolina are the underdogs and everybody loves an underdog. I also chose USC because of how much it reminded me of home. On my visit, it felt like I had to go there.”

He will be joined by EJ Walker, Grant Polk and Hayden Assemian next season.

