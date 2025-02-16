South Carolina signee Eli Ellis reaches impressive career milestone as an OTE player 

Eli Ellis, the No. 70 recruit in the 2025 Class signed for the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 15, 2023. He will join Lamont Paris' side next season. Until then, Ellis has continued to display some tremendous performances for OTE's Yng Dreamerz.

Ad

While Ellis has 1,286 career points, the 6-foot-1 shooting guard now leads OTE with 1,062 points. OTE posted a picture on Instagram to congratulate the 19-year-old:

Ad

Trending

"MOST IN OTE HISTORY 😤 Huge congrats to @eliellis on 1,000+ career points 📈," the post was captioned.

For the YNG Dreamerz, Ellis is averaging 32.1 points on 48.3% shooting, including 34.1% from the three-point line. He is also averaging 6.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

His highest scoring game came against RWE on Dec. 8 where he recorded a double-double, scoring 55 points while shooting 46.7% and 52.9% from beyond the arc, grabbing nine boards, dishing out 11 assists and blocking the ball once.

Ad

Last season, Eli Ellis posted averages of 13.8 points, 1.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per contest. He also shot 53.5% and 43.9% from the three-point line.

Ranked at the 20th spot in his position and fourth in North Carolina, Ellis received 16 offers, according to On3. These included Southern Miss, High Point, Austin Peay, Ohio, West Virginia and Texas A&M, among others. However, he chose the Gamecocks and talked about his decision with On3:

Ad

“I chose South Carolina because my whole life I’ve been an underdog,” Ellis said. “That’s where I thrive and that’s when I’m my best. South Carolina are the underdogs and everybody loves an underdog. I also chose USC because of how much it reminded me of home. On my visit, it felt like I had to go there.”

Ad

Eli Ellis nominated for OTE MVP Award

Eli Ellis was nominated for the prestigious Overtime Elite Most Valuable Player award. The list of nominees was uploaded by the Instagram page of OTE on Wednesday:

Ad

However, the Hickory, NC native will face tough competition from Cincinnati signee Shon Abaev, Kentucky signee Jasper Johnson, Taylen Kinney, Auburn signee Kaden Magwood and Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas.

His brother Isaac Ellis was also nominated for the OTE Defensive Player of the Year award. The younger Ellis took to Instagram to ask his audience to vote for him:

Eli Ellis will be joined by EJ Walker, Grank Polk and Hayden Assemian from the 2025 Class at Lamont Paris' side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback