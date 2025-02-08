"South Carolina!" "Tech for sure": Hoops fans debate No. 1 prospect Aaliyah Chavez's potential college pick

Aaliyah Chavez is the top senior player for high school girls basketball in the US, and she has remained uncommitted so far, making her top six schools scrambling to make her commit to them. With LSU dropping out, only five teams are in contention for her: UCLA, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and her hometown school, Texas Tech.

There is an ongoing debate on where she would ultimately land, especially as she is considered the top recruitment prize for college women's basketball. This is evident in the comments section, as many want her to attend their favorite school.

"South Carolina!!!!" one Gamecocks fan said.

"University of Texas because they’re going to pay more money than Tech💰," one Longhorns fan pointed out.

"Hopefully UCLA," one Bruins fan commented.

However, many other comments said that she should stay in her hometown of Lubbock and go to Texas Tech, where she will be treated even more as a hometown hero.

"Tech for sure," one person commented.

"Looks like she’s going for the bag not the rings so probably Texas Tech," another fan wrote.

"TEXAS TECH-bring that team back to the National Championship!!" a Texas Tech fan said.

Fans comment on where No. 1-ranked senior Aaliyah Chavez should go for college (Source: Instagram/@overtimeselect)

Whichever school she lands, that school may have to pay up big as the five-star point guard is reportedly asking for a $1 million NIL deal. There are also rumors that this asking price is why LSU dropped out in contention for her, especially as the Tigers already have four five-star prospects from the class of 2025 committed and signed to the school.

Aaliyah Chavez named Naismith High School Player of the Year semifinalist

After being named a McDonald's All-American last month, the Monterey Lady Plainsmen point guard was named Naismith High School Player of the Year semifinalist on Thursday. Aaliyah Chavez has some tough competition; Sienna Betts, Jerzy Robinson, Mia Pauldo, Oliviyah Edwards and others were also nominated for the award.

The award will be bestowed upon any high school basketball star considered the most outstanding player of the year with the greatest achievements on the court. Winning the award could significantly impact a player's recruitment and NIL stock in college. The winner for the girls' and the boys' divisions will be announced on March 7.

