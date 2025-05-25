"Special K, Big O, and Kate Harpring": Hoops fans discuss who they want JuJu Watkins to coach at Army National Guard event

JuJu Watkins has been announced as the coach for the Army National Guard Next Up5s. She will replace Paige Beuckers, who has noved to the WNBA to play for the Dallas Wings.

Ad

Overtime Select posted a video of the USC Trojans star and some players from the Class of 2026 on Saturday, asking which players should play on her team in the Army National Guard event:

"Which hoopers do you wanna see on Juju’s team???? @jujubballin @nationalguard," the post was captioned.

Ad

Trending

Hoops fans shared their opinions:

Hoops fans share their verdict on who they want to see coached by JuJu Watkins at the Army National Guard event

One fan named the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 6 players (according to On3's Industry Rankings), from the Class of 2026, Saniyah Hall, Kate Harpring and Oliviyah Edwards, respectively. They also named the No. 1 recruit in the 2027 Class, Kaleena Smith:

Ad

"Saniyah, Special K, Big O, and Kate Harpring."

Another fan commented, "My #1 & best in the world! @saniyahhall_ !!!"

"Is Jerzey Robinson eligible and is Hamily arenas eligible cause those two would be perfect along with special k," a fan asked for Jerzy Robinson's eligibility.

"whats the criteria lool, whats stopping us from seeing players like jerzy or olivia or even hamiley arenas? also why was juju selected to be a coach? I'm confused but to answer the qn i def wanna see how she can help develop kaleena smith fs," commented another fan.

Ad

More fans joined the conversation:

Hoops fans share their verdict on who they want to see coached by JuJu Watkins at the Army National Guard event

"Ngl def @leahdewitt2 fs she’s like that," a fan talked about Leah Dewitt.

Ad

Another fan commented, "Atp I just want to see how she is being a coach 😭"

"@overtimeselect they better have @special.kayyy11 on her team," this fan asked for Kaleena Smith's inclusion.

JuJu Watkins will face Flau'jae Johnson at the Army National Guard event

JuJu Watkins was a part of the broadcasting team alongside the Arizona Wildcats guard Jada Williams and broadcaster Angel Gray when Beuckers beat the LSU Tigers' star Flau'jae Johnson's team last year.

Ad

The former Naismith Player of the Year wil look for revenge after last year's loss. Furthermore, the duo of Watkins and Johnson hasn't met on the court as their teams didn't play each other.

The Army National Gaurd event will be held before the start of the next season, between July and August in Atlanta.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More