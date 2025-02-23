Kaleena Smith's Ontario Christian High School is currently the No. 1 ranked girls' high school basketball team in the nation. A huge part of their incredible performances this season can be traced to their talented trio of Smith and highly rated freshmen Sydney Douglas and Tati Griffin.

Ball is Life WBB's Instagram post initiated a series of conversations among fans on Friday, with many praising the Knights' talent and expressing amazement at how dominant they are with such a young squad of sophomores and freshmen.

The post featured brief highlights of the three sensational players, as well as a question asking fans if Ontario Christian is really the best team in the country.

In reaction, one fan described Kaleena Smith as the most skilful high school player in the nation's history since UConn's point guard Paige Bueckers:

"Special Kay is the most skilled high school player since Paige Bueckers." The fan said.

Some fans agreed with the fact that the Knights are the best team in the country, with some even saying it's not even up for debate:

"Duh is that even a question?" The fan said.

"Without question." Said another fan.

"Best players in the country👏" Another said.

Some fans also pointed out the fact that Ontario Christian is doing exploits with just Sophomores and Freshmen:

"Mind you they're all freshman and sophomores 😅😅😅." One fan said.

While most fans agreed that the Knights are an outstanding team, one fan had a different take:

"Montverde best girls team in basketball." The fan said.

"again Montverde will beat the brakes off Ontario and thts fact. If that girl from Archbishop Mitty didn't get hurt Ontario wouldn't have beat them the second time, you see what Archbishop Mitty did to them the first time they played." Said the fan again.

"Special Kay Is the Most Skilled High School Player Since Paige Bueckers": Hoops fans react to strong Ontario Christian team ft. Kaleena Smith. (Image via Instagram @ballislifewbb)

Ontario Christian High School is currently on a 27-1 record and has gone unbeaten in the last 13 games. Their star trio of Kaleena, Douglas and Griffin has especially been crucial to their performance this season.

Sophomore Kaleena Smith, the No. 1-ranked player in the Class of 2027 per 247Sports, currently averages 23.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game, while Sydney has an average of 15.2 points and 9.0 rebounds. In the same vein, 5-foot-11 Tatti Griffin currently averages 17.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 3.1 steals per game this season.

Kaleena Smith, Gatorade POY Nominee, named finalist for 2025 Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year

Sophomore Kaleena Smith's exceptional performances have definitely not gone unnoticed this season.

The Ontario Christian star, who was nominated for the Gatorade Player of the Year award in January, is now in the running for another prestigious award after being announced as part of the final five contestants for the 2025 Naismith Jersey Mike's Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year award.

Kaleena hopes to win this prestigious award over top-ranked seniors Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts, Jazzy Davidson, and No. 1 ranked junior Saniyah Hall.

The award winner will be announced on March 7.

