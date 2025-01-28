Sporting giants Adidas laud two high school basketball stars on their selection to the coveted McDonald's All-American game 

Adidas congratulated two emerging top recruits for making it to the much looked-forward-to McDonald’s All-American game. On January 27, McDonald's All-American Games announced the 2025 rooster for the game.

Adidas Basketball took to Instagram to laud Darryn Peterson and Mikel Brown Jr., who both have a NIL deal with Adidas, by sharing their pictures with the text ‘Best in Class.’

The caption congratulated them for their selection in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Darryn Peterson is ranked third in the Class of 2025 and the first among the shooting guards. The 6-foot-5 player has delivered brilliant performances for Profilic Prep since his transfer.

On the other hand, Mikel Brown Jr., who plays as a point guard for DME Academy, is the first among point guards and No. 9 overall, according to On3 Rankings.

The Boys East team includes:

Calvary Christain’s Shon Abaev, IMG Academy’s G Darius Acuff Jr., La Lumiere’s Darius Adams, Highland’s Nate Ament, Columbus’ twin brother duo Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer, La Lumiere’s Jalen Haralson, Wasatch Academy’s Isiah Harwell, St. Mary’s Trey McKenney, Great Crossing’s Malachi Moreno, Greenfield-Central’s Braylon Mullins, and Bullis School’s Eric Reibe.

The Boys West team consists of:

Chatsworth’s Alijah Arenas, DME Academy’s Mikel Brown, Prolific Prep’s Nike Bundalo, Eleanor Roosevelt’s Brayden Burries, Link Academy’s Chris Cenac Jr., Utah Prep’s AJ Dybantsa, Harvard-Westlake’s Nikolas Khamenia, Perry’s Koa Peat, Prolific Prep’s Darryn Peterson, Overtime Elite Academy’s Meleek Thomas, Holy Innocents’ Episcopal’s Caleb Wilson, and St. Joseph’s Tounde Yessoufou.

Mikel Brown Jr. and Darryn Peterson’s NIL Deal with Adidas

On November 8, 2024, Adidas Basketball announced its first high school NIL deal, with Darryn Peterson. At the time, Peterson played for Huntington Prep in West Virginia but was still among the top high school basketball talents.

"I’m extremely proud to join an elite group of athletes with Adidas," Peterson told Sports Illustrated. "I look forward to working with the team as I embark on this pivotal moment in my career."

On February 14, 2024, Adidas, one of the world's largest sporting brands, continued to evolve in the upcoming basketball scene, with NIL deals with five-star prospect Mikel Brown Jr.

The DME Academy point guard, who signed with Adidas several years ago, spoke with the brand’s official YouTube channel regarding basketball and his experience with Adidas.

"I think that alone, just being the building block of Adidas, playing at a high level, playing Under-17s for three years, I think that is what carried on into getting this deal done 'cause it's a family and I've been a part of their family for a minute," he said.

Fans are certainly hyped to see the two stars together. How will Brown and Peterson affect each other's performance? Let us know your thoughts!

