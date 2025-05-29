Sporting giants Adidas unveil their latest high school basketball NIL class ft. Kaleena Smith, Olyviyah Edwards, Taylen Kinney and others 

Sporting giants Adidas unveiled their latest high school basketball NIL class, which includes five-star prospects, Kaleena Smith and Oliviyah Edwards.

Ad

The announcement was made on Wednesday in an Instagram post featuring eight standout athletes, including class of 2026 prospects Adam Oumiddoch, Kate Harpring, Anthony Thompson, Caleb Holt, Taylen Kinney and Edwards, as well as 2027 class prospects Bruce Branch III and Smith.

Adidas shared a post with the caption:

"Proud to announce our 2025 High School NIL Class. The best young hoopers in the game, hands down."

Ad

Trending

As Adidas claimed in their announcement, this newly unveiled NIL class features some of the best names in high school basketball today.

Five-star prospect Kaleena Smith is ranked No. 1 in ESPN's class of 2027 girls' rankings. On the boy's side, 6-foot–5 Bruce Branch III sits at No. 10 in the ESPN 2027 class boys' rankings.

From the class of 2026, five-star prospect Kate Harpring and Oliviyah Edwards hold the No. 2 spot and No. 4, respectively.

On the boys' side, Adam Oumiddoch, Anthony Thompson, Caleb Holt and Taylen Kinney are all ranked within the top 35 of ESPN's class of 2026. Caleb Holt, the highest ranked among the four, is ranked No. 7, while Oumiddoch is ranked No. 33.

Ad

Kaleena Smith was the first high school women's basketball NIL partner

Elite Sophomore Kaleena Smith was the first high school women's basketball NIL partner for Adidas. Smith signed the NIL deal with the brand in November, the first signing under the leadership of Candace Parker as President of Adidas Women's Basketball.

According to Parker, signing Smith was an important and strategic move toward championing women's sports and pushing them to a better place for the next generation. She said:

Ad

"Signing Kaleena as our first high school NIL women's basketball athlete is a pivotal moment for us as we lead in championing women's sports and building greater access to and representation in the game that we all love."

According to Parker, the goal is to connect with the best players in the game and empower them. She added:

“When I started in my role, I wanted to take an innovative approach in how we connect with the best players in the game and empower them in their pursuit of excellence on and off the court.”

Adidas has since added highly-rated girls' basketball prospects, such as Kate Harpring and Oliviyah Edwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More