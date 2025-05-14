Stanford-bound Lara Somfai poses with UConn commit Kelis Fisher, Deniya Prawl and Manuella Alves-Fernandez at IMG's commitment day (PHOTO)

Chipotle National Champions IMG Academy has one of the most stacked line-ups in high school basketball. The team is filled with nationally ranked talents, from four-stars to five-stars. The school celebrated Commitment Day on Wednesday, and its basketball champions celebrated it together.

Ad

As Commitment Day was happening at the school, its basketball stars shared a photo right before parting ways and heading off to different colleges. It was posted by five-star Lara Somfai, who will be heading to Stanford in the fall.

The photo featured Uconn-bound Kelis Fisher in the center wearing a Huskies sweater, with four-star Manuella Alves-Fernandez donning an Illinois hoodie, the school she will be attending. Tennessee-bound Deniya Prawl can be seen at the back.

Ad

Trending

IMG Academy stars Lara Somfai, Deniya Prawl, Kelis Fisher, and Manuella Alves-Fernandez pose together during Commitment Day (Source: IG/ lara_somfai)

The Ascenders have five players in the ESPNW 100, 4 of whom are five-star prospects. While none of them are placed in the Top 10 of the rankings, they played as a team and won the championship in the Chipotle National Championship together.

Ad

Somfai is the highest-ranked player from IMG Academy, being ranked by ESPN at No. 12 overall, followed by Deniya Prawl, who is ranked No. 17. UConn signee Kelis Fisher is ranked No. 25 overall, while Pitt-bound Nylah Wilson, who was not included in the picture, is No. 30 overall. Manuella Alves-Fernandez is the only four-star prospect of the group, and she is ranked No. 48 overall.

Last April's Chipotle National Championship was IMG Academy's first ever

The Chipotle Nationals' win was the first time that IMG Academy won the women's basketball tournament. The final happened April 5th in Indianapolis, Indiana, and it was only fitting that their final obstacle was eternal rival Montverde Academy.

Ad

While the Ascenders won the boys' tournament in 2019, they had never won the girls' tournament.

The Ascenders defeated the heavily favored Montverde Academy Eagles in overtime, 80-78, with Kelis Fisher leading the team with 23 points. Montverde Academy, which has been IMG Academy's most prominent rival in Florida, especially for boys' basketball, was led by five-stars Aaliyah Crump and Agot Makeer, as well as No. 1-ranked junior Saniyah Hall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More