"Stay away from Ohio State": Fans react to 2026 class RB Savion Hiter's potential landing spots

Savion Hiter, a four-star prospect from the Class of 2026, has narrowed his choices to four schools: Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Ad

Hiter is currently sitting on offers from more than 25 programs but has trimmed his list down to four schools. Other programs that extended an offer to the talented running back include Virginia, Penn State, South Carolina, Oregon, Auburn, Texas, Notre Dame and Florida State.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On3 Recruits' Twitter page shared the news of Hiter's final shortlist, and fans quickly gave their opinions. A majority of the fans represented one of the four programs and tried to pursue the four-star prospect in their own way.

"Stay away from Ohio st.," one fan said.

"Come be a winner young man," another fan wrote.

The Georgia Bulldogs are the favorites to land Savion Hiter, with a 27.9% chance of acquiring the talented running back, according to the recruiting website, On3.

Ad

"Commit to da G!!" one fan wrote.

"Michigan and Georgia from what I've heard," another fan said.

"Surprise surprise, all big $ schools lol," another fan commented.

The four-star running back is ranked No.21 in the country and is the best overall prospect from the state of Virginia, according to On3.

Savion Hiter talks about the Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs are the favorites to land the four-star running back from the Class of 2026, Savion Hiter. The 5-11 athlete included the Kirby Smart-led program in his final shortlist and spoke about them in an interview with On3's Steve Wiltfong in January this year.

Ad

"It’s just a school that’s built great running backs out there and I could be one of those too," Hiter told Wiltfong, as per On3. "They’re RBU. I really like Coach Smart. They have great academics too. People don’t notice that."

The Bulldogs' running backs coach, Josh Crawford, visited Hiter in January. The rusher shared the news on his Twitter account and appreciated the coach for his visit. The four-star prospect has already been to Athens multiple times for the Bulldogs' game last year.

Georgia's Class of 2026 is currently ranked No.13 in the country, according to 247Sports. The program has acquired commitments from five athletes so far and is poised to add more moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!