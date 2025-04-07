"Stephanie Curry": Hoops fans hail Paige Bueckers as UConn star's high school highlights resurface

Before Paige Bueckers' UConn Huskies took on the South Carolina Gamecocks in the national championship game on Sunday, the Instagram page Ball is Life shared a video of her high school highlights.

Ad

The video, posted on Saturday, featured a young Bueckers displaying some impressive ankle-breaking skills and finishing each play with buckets.

Ad

Trending

The video garnered a number of comments in praise of Paige. Some fans likened her to popular NBA and WNBA stars.

"Stephanie Curry." One fan wrote, claiming she's a female version of Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

"Before Caitlin it was her!" Said another, referencing WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark.

"Idc what anyone says, she's better than Caitlin🔥 CC is great but Paige is different." Another fan said.

Ad

Some fans simply expressed their praises and admiration for her skills:

"Damn, she's so tough." One fan said.

"She was too unfair in high school." Said another

"She been the one." Another said.

"Stephanie Curry": Hoops fans hail Paige Bueckers as UConn star's high school highlights resurfaces. (Image via Instagram @ballislife)

Paige Bueckers attended Hopkins High School in Minnesota. At the time of her recruitment to UConn, she was the number one ranked high school WBB player in the country. She chose the Hukies over other top programs like Duke, Maryland, Texas, Notre Dame, Oregon State, Oregon, UCLA, Minnesota, and South Carolina.

Ad

Bueckers led UConn to victory at the NCAA Tournament final on Sunday. She delivered 17 points, three assists, and six rebounds to help the Huskies defeat South Carolina, 82-59.

Revisiting Uconn star Paige Bueckers' high school basketball career

Paige Bueckers' journey as a freshman on the Hopkins High School basketball team kicked off officially on November 25, 2016, when she scored 28 points and four assists on her debut. She went on to finish that season averaging 20.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game as she was named to the Star Tribune All-Metro first team.

Ad

In Paige's sophomore year, she was sidelined with an ankle injury for the first two months of the season. However, she still ended the season with averages of 22.3 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game. She was also named Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year and Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year that season.

Paige Bueckers led Hopkins to the Class 4A state championship as a junior. That season, the team went unbeaten in 32 games, with Bueckers averaging 24.4 points, 5.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game. Again, she was named Metro Player of the Year and Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year again.

Ad

Bueckers once again led Hopkins to the Class 4A championship final as a senior. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time, the game was not played. Bueckers, however, ended the season with an average of 21.4 points, 9.4 assists, and five rebounds per game as she won a host of awards.

Notably, Paige Bueckers finished high school with 2,877 points, 795 assists, and 574 steals, all of which are all-time records for the school.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More