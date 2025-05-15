Steve Sarkisian's elite QB recruit Dia Bell shares heartwarming message to welcome new commit Jermaine Bishop Jr.

The Texas Longhorns are in a good situation as they already have five-star quarterback Dia Bell committed to their 2026 recruiting class. Since pledging to the Longhorns in June, the standout from American Heritage (Florida) has been actively helping recruit other top talent.

On Wednesday, four-star athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. announced his commitment to Texas, choosing Steve Sarkisian’s program over offers from Texas A&M, Florida, and USC.

Bishop’s commitment boosted Texas to No. 15 in the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, and Bell welcomed him with a tweet:

"WELCOME HOME @B6Jermaine 🤘🏽 #HookEm #AllGas26."

Expand Tweet

Texas hosted Bishop more than any other school and his final visit to Austin in late April played a key role in his decision. He is the No. 20 player in Texas and the No. 8 athlete in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

At the high school level, Bishop plays both wide receiver and cornerback. During his junior year in 2024, he recorded 83 receptions for 1,565 yards and 18 touchdowns, along with 26 tackles and three interceptions on defense.

Bishop hopes to continue playing both offense and defense in college, inspired by Travis Hunter’s two-way play at Colorado. In April, he was named a top performer at the OT7 Golden Ticket event by On3 National Scout Cody Bellaire.

Besides Jermaine Bishop Jr. and Dia Bell, Texas has five other committed players in the 2026 class.

Texas commit Dia Bell makes recruitment pitch to edge rusher Luke Wafle

Four-star edge rusher Luke Wafle revealed his top four college choices on Wednesday, with Texas joining USC, Ohio State and Penn State on the list. Shortly after the announcement, Texas commit Dia Bell took to Twitter to make his pitch, posting:

"Lets run it up @WafleLuke 👀🤘🏽 #HookEm #AllGas26."

Expand Tweet

Among the finalists, Penn State stands out as a key contender since Wafle’s older brother, Owen, plays for the program. On3 currently gives the Nittany Lions the best odds to land him at 25.4%, with Texas close behind at 17.3%.

However, this early edge could potentially shift if Dia Bell, his fellow commits and the Texas coaching staff continue to pursue Wafle.

Wafle attends Hun School in New Jersey. He is the No. 1 recruit in the state and the No. 53 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

