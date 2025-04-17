  • home icon
  Steve Sarkisian's elite recruit Jaime Ffrench Jr. joins drive against "food insecurity"

By Insiya Johar
Modified Apr 17, 2025 02:51 GMT
Steve Sarkisian
Steve Sarkisian's elite recruit Jaime Ffrench Jr. via X.

Texas recruit Jaime Ffrench Jr. joined the drive against food insecurity, collaborating with Hope Food Pantry. On Tuesday, Ffrench Jr. shared an Instagram story, asking his fans to come forward and help the noble cause.

Hope Food Pantry is a food bank that assists families in need by providing them with free groceries.

"Every $1 you give helps provide approximately ten meals to families facing food insecurity," read the caption.
Jaime Ffrench Jr. joins the drive against &quot;food insecurity&quot; via Instagram.
He shared a similar post on his official X handle as well.

Being an elite athlete, Jaime Ffrench Jr. was recruited by multiple school programs, including LSU, Ohio State and Alabama, among others. He had committed to the Crimson Tide, but decommitted following former Alabama head coach Nick Saban's retirement.

In August 2024, he committed to Steve Sarkisian's program.

"I am 100% done. I am closing my recruitment out and enrolling at Texas in January.”
"It is about family there,” Ffrench said. “It is very family-oriented at Texas and they did a great job connecting with my family even more than they did with me. That meant a lot and it showed me a lot," per On3.
He spoke about Steve Sarkisian's approach and praised his judgment. Ffrench Jr. has received jersey No.2 in the Longhorns' roster per SI.com.

Texas is a legendary program and we are building a legendary team under coach Sark.....Texas will win a national championship under coach Sark.
"Coach Sark has a great offensive mind,” Ffrench said. “He is creative, he spreads the ball out and he knows how to get the ball to his playmakers at the receiver position," per On3.
Texas recruit Jaime Ffrench became first High school athlete to sign NIL deal in Florida

Last year, the Florida High School Athletic Association approved NIL deals in the high school circuit. Jaime Ffrench Jr. cashed in, announcing his collaboration with Miami-based GLD Shop.

He created history by becoming the first high school athlete to sign an NIL deal in Florida.

"Made history today! The first ever high school NIL Deal in the state of Florida beings @saysoo.2 into the GLD Family!"
GLD Shop dabbles in accessories, including chains, pendants, bracelets and watches, among other things.

Two months later, after announcing his commitment to the Longhorns' roster, he inked another deal with NFL powerbroking agent, Drew Rosehaus' Rosenhaus Sports.

Insiya Johar

Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism.

