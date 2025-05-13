Steve Sarkisian's Texas gets one step closer to securing four-star recruit Samari Matthews in the Class of 2026

Texas made a strong early impression in the 2026 recruiting cycle by landing five-star quarterback Dia Bell last year and even briefly holding the top spot in the rankings. However, as other powerhouse programs surged ahead with multiple blue-chip commitments, the Longhorns have only added four recruits since the start of the year and now rank No. 19 in the nation.

Meanwhile, Steve Sarkisian's program saw a positive update in the 2026 class recruitment on Monday, as four-star cornerback Samari Matthews listed the Longhorns in his top four schools. Other programs in the list were Clemson, South Carolina and Florida State.

Matthews is being recruited to Texas by cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey, who began building a relationship while coaching at Rutgers and continued that connection after joining the Longhorns in February.

Matthews visited Austin on April 15 and left with a big impression.

“That visit did something,” Matthews told On3's Steve Wiltfong. “They really exceeded my expectations. I like what they got going on. What excites me is that they play a national schedule and knocking on the door for a National Championship and that’s something I can see myself being part of."

Samari Matthews attends William Amos Hough (North Carolina) and is ranked as the No. 12 cornerback in the 2026 class. He will make an official visit to Texas on June 13. He scheduled official visits to Clemson (May 30), Florida State (June 6) and South Carolina (June 20).

Samari Matthews praises Texas DB coach Duane Akina

As a junior in the 2024 season, Samari Matthews recorded 17 solo tackles, 19 total tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. For an elite player like him, Texas defensive pass game coordinator Duane Akina is a big draw due to his 28 years of experience in coaching football.

“I’ve always been a fan of how Texas develops and gets guys to the league,” Matthews told On3. “When you look at the draft numbers, they’re right at the top.”

Texas is considered the leader in Matthews' recruitment with an 85.5% chance of securing his commitment. The Longhorns have six committed players in the 2026 class.

