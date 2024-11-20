Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns offer scholarship to rising running back in the Class of 2027

Running back David Gabriel Georges, a native of Montreal, Canada, has made an immediate impact on the United States high school football scene after relocating to Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for his sophomore year. The Texas Longhorns offered him on Tuesday for the 2027 class.

Gabriel Georges shared the news on X, tagging Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and running back player personnel Phillip Tellez.

"#AGTG after a great conversation with @CoachChoice I'm blessed to receive my 20th D1 offer from University of Texas !

"@TexasFootball @CoachSark @PhillipTellezFB."

Gabriel Georges has had a remarkable sophomore season, racking up 984 yards on 104 carries, averaging an impressive 9.4 yards per carry and scoring 13 touchdowns. He has received more than one dozen Division 1 offers.

Gabriel Georges has yet to be ranked by recruiting channels, but his growing list of offers and standout performances suggest he will soon be one of the most highly regarded prospects in the country.

Which other schools are in the race for David Gabriel Georges besides Texas Longhorns?

Besides the Texas Longhorns, David Gabriel Georges holds offers from South Carolina, Oregon, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Ohio State and Syracuse. However, Tennessee seems to have an edge in his recruitment, as he is an in-state prospect, attending Baylor High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Tennessee is also the first program in the Southeastern Conference to offer a scholarship to Gabriel Georges in late July. He was in attendance during Tennessee's 23-17 overtime win over Florida on Oct. 12 and left with a huge impression on the Vols.

“In my opinion, it was a really great game it was close but Tennessee won and that was really entertaining and made my visit one of the best," Gabriel Georges told Tennessee on SI. "In addition it was the first time I had seen that many people in a crowd, and it was so loud that make my experience and my first impression great.”

The big Neyland Stadium and Vols fan base amazed Gabriel Georges, and he also had the opportunity to have conversations with the program's coaching staff.

“I talked to the assistant RB coach and the RB coach. They were very nice and friendly they asked questions about me and building a relationship with me and they made sure I liked the visit. It was really great,” Gabriel Georges stated.

Gabriel Georges was back at Tennessee on Nov. 2 to attend the Volunteers 28-18 win against Kentucky.

David Gabriel-Georges is teammates with Tennessee wide receiver commit Joakim Dodson (2025). Tennessee is yet to secure any commitment in its 2027 class. If Gabriel Georges follows Dodson to the Vols, he can kick off this cycle for the Vols. He is also a teammate of fellow Tennessee target Gabriel Osenda.

