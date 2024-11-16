Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns receive commitment of four-star CB to the Class of 2025

Four-star cornerback Graceson Littleton has committed to the Texas Longhorns' 2025 class. He had been committed to the Clemson Tigers since June 5 before decommitting on Nov. 1.

The turning point in Littleton's decision came during his visit to Austin for the Longhorns’ commanding 49-17 win over Florida. Despite a strong push from Michigan after his visit there two weeks prior, Steve Sarkisian's program seized the momentum.

"I committed to Texas and I made the final decision last night. I chose Texas because of their stability right now along with their culture. Their defensive scheme makes them a great fit for me too," Littleton told On3 on Thursday.

The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect is ranked by Rivals as the No. 164 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 16 cornerback in the 2025 class and the No. 32 recruit in Florida. His phenomenal speed and quickness make him a strong cover corner on the outside.

The Longhorns' 2025 class now ranks No. 5 nationally, and Littleton joins fellow Sunshine State standouts Jerrick Gibson (2024) and CJ Baxter (2023) in committing to the program.

Graceson Littleton opens up about his perception of Texas Longhorns coach

Besides Michigan, other schools like Penn State, Clemson, Georgia, Alabama and Auburn also pursued Graceson Littleton. However, Steve Sarkisian and the Texas coaching staff's effort made him the 23rd commitment for the Longhorns.

Speaking with Horns247, Littleton had heavy praise for Sarkisian, saying:

"He seems like a good coach. Just sitting down with him, talking, and then joining the team in meetings, he's a coach I'd love to learn from. I feel like playing under him will only make me better. I feel like the way he coaches, it's only a matter of time until they get their ring."

The Longhorns also made a huge impression through cornerbacks coach Terry Joseph, who offered Littleton on Nov. 1.

"Coach Joseph does a great job of being a teacher and teaching players. I believe he's a coach I could learn from and become not only a better player, but also a good person."

Graceson Littleton joins an already-stacked 2025 class featuring five-star prospects like safety/linebacker Jonah Williams, edge rusher Lance Jackson and wide receivers Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench. His addition gives the program another key piece in the secondary alongside fellow cornerback commit Caleb Chester.

