Steve Sarkisian's Texas receives commitment of four-star IOL to the Class of 2026

Four-star interior offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson committed to Texas' 2026 class on Saturday. The Klein High School (Texas) standout chose Steve Sarkisian's program over USC, Texas A&M, SMU, Alabama and LSU.

The 6-foot-3 and 335-pound prospect plays with an edge, drawing comparisons to DJ Campbell. He is considered one of the best offensive linemen in the state, ranking just behind offensive tackle Max Wright, who committed to the Longhorns in early February.

"Robertson brings a rare combination of size, power, and athleticism to the trenches," On3 recruiting expert Charlie Williams said about Robertson. "Even though he projects as a guard at the next level, he can be seen on film playing left tackle—a testament to his athletic ability.

"He’s capable of sealing the edge in the run game, protecting the quarterback’s blind side, and leading up the field on screen passes with impressive quickness for his size."

Sarkisian's program continues to prioritize in-state talent, with Robertson becoming the third Texas-based recruit in the 2026 class, joining Wright and four-star wide receiver Chris Stewart.

Nicolas Robertson sets to visit Texas in June

Nicolas Robertson is the No. 8 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 27 recruit in Texas, according to Rivals. With his commitment, the Longhorns are up to four committed players in the 2026 cycle, ranking No. 11 in the nation and No. 6 in the Southeastern Conference.

Robertson has not yet taken an official visit to Austin, but he is set to attend a high-profile visit weekend on June 20. This trip could also serve as an opportunity for him to help recruit additional talent to Steve Sarkisian’s program.

The Longhorns are in a strong position to land four-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo, with On3 giving them an 89% chance of securing his commitment. They are also leading in the recruitment of four-star offensive tackle John Turntine, with a 98% probability of signing him. Both Ojo and Turntine are Texas natives.

