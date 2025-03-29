"Stick to football": Fans react as internet sensation Baby Gronk shares video of him playing basketball

Internet sensation and possible football prospect Madden San Miguel, popularly known as Baby Gronk, posted a reel of him playing basketball on Friday. San Miguel posted with the words “class of 2032.” He also added a caption and poll to the post asking,

“Is Baby Gronk the best 5th grade basketball player in the country?”

Scores of fans and netizens reacted to the post and the question, adding their respective comments. An Instagram user, Carre_lekan, joked that San Miguel should abandon his basketball dreams and stick to football, which he’s already known for.

“Stick to football 😂”

Another user, Justinjoshuas, reacted by challenging San Miguel to a duel, taunting him as a "little boy."

“1v1 me lil boy.”

A netizen, Big_rude_76, characterized San Miguel’s post as just content, urging him to elevate his game.

“The content is cool and all, but at some point, he’s going to have to elevate his level of competition but hey it works for him and his.”

Another comment read:

“Baby Gronk do you wanna join my summer field house team we are called the cruddas and we are located in Mansfield Texas so we are close to you. Please bro we need you.”

Meanwhile, J.money.13, went straight for San Miguel’s confidence in thinking he’s good at everything he does.

“Lil bro you think you good at everything.”

An Instagram user, Undertakerfan70, thinks the hype surrounding San Miguel has faded, writing,

“Nobody cares about you anymore.”

Comments on Baby Gronk's Instagram reel

Baby Gronk, his father, and his social media career

Baby Gronk is a grade-schooler who has made his way into internet sensation. The 4-foot-9, 100-pounder is from Dallas, Texas. His father, Jake San Miguel, who manages his social media content, is a former high school football player.

Despite having zero snaps in high school football, the 12-year-old has had the privilege of visiting top college programs. These include LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Missouri.

San Miguel is also not a stranger to online controversies. On January, he announced his retirement from football, only to announce his return days later. This gimmick prompted backlash from his followers online, who think he is only out for "clout."

