"Still committed": Four-star DL reaffirms commitment to LSU despite position coach Bo Davis' NFL departure

The Under Armour Next camp series stopped in Louisiana over the weekend, and four-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson stood out as one of the top performers. The Edna Karr High School (Louisiana) prospect has been committed to LSU since June, and it’s evident why the Tigers prioritized him early in the 2026 class.

During the Under Armour game, Anderson also gave an update on his commitment to LSU, saying:

"Still committed, baby. Let's get it."

LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson and former defensive line coach Bo Davis were key figures in Anderson’s recruitment. However, Davis left for the NFL to join the New Orleans Saints, leaving the Tigers in need of a new defensive line coach. Brian Kelly and his coaching staff later filled the vacancy with Kyle Williams.

Davis himself praised the new LSU defensive coach, saying (via LSU Wire):

"I think they're getting a good person, a good coach. I think it's going to be tremendous for him and the knowledge that he brings from the game to those young men, I think it's going to be unbelievable."

Losing Davis was a concern for LSU, as defensive line prospects used to rave about him a lot. Anderson remaining firmly committed despite the coaching change is a significant win for the Tigers' staff, and now the coaching staff can move focus to other potential defensive prospects for the upcoming cycles.

Richard Anderson brings immense strength to LSU's 2026 class

In his junior season in 2024, Richard Anderson recorded 44 tackles, including 15 for loss, along with 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown. His mighty performance earned him the 5A All-State honors.

Richardson is the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 3 recruit in LSU, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

On3 analyst Billy Embody highlighted Anderson’s “intense power and some quickness,” noting his dominance in the Under Armour game. Meanwhile, 247Sports' Bryce Koon described Anderson as “the definition of a disruptor and space eater,” praising how well he fits the team's needs.

Anderson was the first player from the 2026 class to commit to LSU. The Tigers now have six committed players in the cycle, which ranks No. 1 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 3 in the nation.

