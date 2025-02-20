"Stop destroying youth sports": Fans react as internet sensation Baby Gronk reportedly receives an offer from DeSean Jackson-led Delaware State

Madden San Miguel, famously known online as "Baby Gronk," has reportedly received a verbal offer from DeSean Jackson's Delaware State. An Instagram post by MaxPreps reported:

"Baby Gronk has received a verbal offer by coach DeSean Jackson at D1 FCS Delaware State 👀⭐️."

While some admire Baby Gronk’s online fame and potential, others aren't convinced. Fans took to social media to voice their opinions, with one commenting:

"Stop destroying youth sports."

Another sarcastically remarked:

"Coach DeSean must be down bad."

Image via Ig@maxprep

Here is how others reacted:

"I’ve had him blocked for years only for maxpreps to post him," a fan said.

Image via Ig@maxprep

"Baby gronks dad post your highlights he played running back," another said.

Image via Ig@maxprep

Meanwhile, Jackson, in his first head coaching role, has his work set out for him with Delaware State. Delaware State football has experienced twelve years of losing seasons since its last winning record appeared in 2012 when it reached a 6-5 mark. Before taking the reins, Jackson served as the offensive coordinator at Woodrow Wilson Classical High School in California during the 2024 season.

Baby Gronk has reportedly received more than 20 offers. His father, Jake Miguel, previously claimed in a 2023 interview with The Athletic that his son had received an offer from Arizona. Defending his son's extensive online exposure, which attracted a lot of negativity from fans, analysts and players, Jake explained:

"Well, you never know, dude. My kids or anybody else’s kids, they could become drug addicts, fall for a woman, get into trouble, health problems could pop up, you never know where life will go. That’s why all we’re doing is putting a platform behind him, so if an injury happens, he’s taken care of."

With over 660,000 Instagram followers and 438,000 YouTube subscribers, Baby Gronk’s popularity and marketability are very high, whether the football world likes it or not. Some view this marketability as the key motive in these offers, rather than just his ability as a prospect.

Delaware State football enters a new era under DeSean Jackson

Following a dismal 1-11 (0-5 MEAC) season in 2024, Delaware State football is looking to start afresh. The Hornets were outscored 446-212 on the season and struggled on both sides of the ball. They now turn to their new coach, DeSean Jackson, for a turnaround.

The Hornets are set to celebrate their 120th season, and they have a 12-game schedule, evenly split between home and away games. They open the season on August 28 with an away game against the Blue Hens of Delaware. Jackson’s home debut is on Sept. 6 and Sept. 13, when they will play Albany (Coastal Athletic Association) and Bowie State (Division II HBCU), respectively.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play begins on Oct. 25 with an away contest against NC Central. One of the season’s most anticipated matchups follows when Jackson’s Hornets host Norfolk State on Nov. 1, setting the stage for a showdown between NFL icons Jackson and Michael Vick, Norfolk State’s new coach.

Here's their full schedule:

August 28: at Delaware

September 6: vs. Albany

September 13: vs. Bowie St.

September 20: at St. Francis

September 27: at Sacred Heart

October 4: at Monmouth

October 11: vs. Southern Connecticut St. – HOMECOMING

October 25: at NC Central

November 1: vs. Norfolk St.

November 8: at Morgan St.

November 15: vs. Howard

November 22: vs. SC State

Jackson seemed optimistic that he could help turn the team around, speaking to reporters in January:

“Two wins in two years; that can’t happen anymore,” he said.

“I want my guys to get up early. I’m from the West Coast, so if we’re up at 5 a.m., guess what? Somebody’s up at 2 a.m.”

The university plans to disclose its season ticket policy on Feb. 24 and the team's progress will be something to keep a close eye on this season.

