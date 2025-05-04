"Stop playing with these teams and just commit to Oregon": Fans react as nation's No. 1 CB Brandon Arrington sparks interest in Penn State defense

Five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington is at the finish line in his recruitment. The No. 1 cornerback from Mount Miguel High School (California) was in Happy Valley this week for an official visit.
"That Arrington Defense just in me 💯," Arrington tweeted with some snaps from the trip.
The 6-foot-2.5, 180-pound prospect visited Oregon in April for the Ducks’ spring game, where he mingled with current players like freshman Dakorien Moore and alumni such as NFL stars Troy Franklin (Denver Broncos), Bucky Irving ( Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Jackson Powers-Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders).
Many fans believe Oregon is the frontrunner, and after his Penn State trip, Ducks supporters filled the comments of his post, urging him to commit to their team.
"Stop playing with these teams and just commit to Oregon young fella wasting folks times," one wrote.
"Scoo!! 🦆🔥🦆🔥🦆," one wrote.
"You know where home is 🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆," one wrote.
During his Penn State visit, Arrington went live on Instagram, snapping photos with LaVar Arrington II. Though they are not related, the idea of two Arringtons on Penn State’s defense sparked excitement among fans
"2 Arringtons on the Penn state defense 🤐," one wrote.
"White Out or bust," one wrote.
"I hear Arrington's do pretty well in Happy Valley," one wrote.
Besides Oregon and Penn State, Brandon Arrington has Alabama, Texas A&M and USC in his final list.
Brandon Arrington recaps Oregon trip in April
Brandon Arrington previously said relationships and those who supported him throughout his recruitment matter most to him. During his visit to Oregon in April, the program made a strong impression by treating him like a top priority and presenting a compelling pitch.
“This was one of the best visits I had so far honestly,” Arrington told On3. “Everything was perfect. Just being around the players, coaches, having great conversations with people you never met before.”
“Just the coaching history,” Arrington said. “They have a lot of history of developing a lot of great players. Coach Tosh (Lupoi), Coach Lanning they’ve been around great coaches like Coach Smart and Coach Saban."
Brandon Arrington will officially visit Oregon on June 20. He will also take official visits to Texas A&M on June 5, Alabama on June 13 and USC on June 17 before announcing his commitment on July 5.