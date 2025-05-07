"Students of the game for sure": Hoops fans react as AJ Dybantsa names No. 1 NBA Draft picks with ease

Hoops fans reacted to a video of BYU signee AJ Dybantsa becoming the No. 1 NBA Draft pick. In the video shared by BR Hoops on Monday, Dybantsa and another young prospect, while with Team USA, were asked to name the draft picks in order.

They named every top pick from 2023's Zach Risacher all the way back to Andrea Bargnani in 2006.

The display of their NBA knowledge impressed fans, who shared their reactions:

"Young boys did good,students of the game for sure," one said.

"They did pretty good these young players don't be knowing shiiiii🤣." another said.

"This is impressive af for the youngins. Shows that they are really hoop heads ! Most of these youngins don't be knowing nothing "old" lmao," said another.

Some fans, though, couldn't help but focus on the more hilarious moments in the video, especially the slip-ups and mispronunciations the players made while trying to recall the names.

"He said from Italy then said iskivic😂😂 dats Russian 😂😂," one fan said.

"He's Italian…. Comes with "Isckic"…. Come on guy," one said.

"Andrea Baloney catching strays 😂," another fan said.

"Students of the game for sure": Hoops fans react as AJ Dybasa names No. 1 NBA Draft picks with ease. (Image via Instagram @br_hoops)

AJ Dybantsa has been projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft and may be on his way to doing that if he continues this level of performance. Having completed high school basketball, he's now at Provo with the BYU Cougars, ready to compete in the Big 12 Conference next season.

"My voice is actually pretty powerful" AJ Dybantsa speaks on taking up a leadership role

While representing Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit in April, AJ Dybantsa, in an interview with HoopsHype, opened up about stepping into leadership roles. He was asked how being more vocal in terms of leadership has translated with the Nike Hoops team.

"Definitely become more of a vocal leader," Dybantsa said. "Definitely at Utah Prep, just telling guys where to be at, but also leading by example. Because my voice is actually pretty powerful, guys listen to what I say. So I mean, just try and make an impact and be positive."

When asked what has helped refine his game and shape his character over the past year, he pointed to leadership as a major factor.

"Leadership. I mean, you got to get guys involved. Some guys might not have the confidence because they're not what I had at Prolific Prep. So it's getting guys' confidence in practice, getting guys touches early, doing a little bit of everything so we can all mesh together and get some wins."

AJ Dybantsa is hitting the ground running as he steps into the next chapter of his career at BYU. With his strong leadership qualities, fans can expect more than just brilliant performances but also a big impact in terms of leadership.

