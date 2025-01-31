"Stuntin like his daddy": Hoops fans react to Jason Richardson's son Jaxon's big move against opponent

Former NBA star Jason Richardson's son, Jaxon Richardson, got fans into a frenzy with his emphatic dunks in the game against Montverde last Friday. In an Instagram post shared by Sportscenternext on Thursday, fans got another look at the sheer power and skill that the five-star prospect displayed while slamming those dunks. As expected, the post has sparked a number of reactions.

Trending

In reaction to the post, some fans were focused on Jaxons impressive athletic display while making the dunks. One fan even compared Jaxon Richardson's athleticism to that of his father:

"Stuntin' like his daddy," The fan said.

"Bro is just athleticism," another fan said.

"🔥" one fan added

Specifically, the post featured two separate clips of Richardson's dunks from the game, along with a question asking fans to decide which one was better. As expected, fans responded by choosing which dunks they felt were the best:

"1 for sure! 🔥🔥🔥," one fan said.

"2,' another fan wrote.

Jaxon Richardson’s teammate, Cameron Boozer, set up the first dunk with a perfectly timed bounce pass, which Richardson easily picked up before going for the dunk over a defender. Boozer also joined the conversation in the comments, sharing his take on which dunk was the best:

"1," he wrote.

Hoops fans react to Jason Richardson's son Jaxon's big move against opponent. (Image via Instagram @sportscenternext)

Jaxon Richardson ended that game with 23 points, while Cameron Boozer delivered 25 points and 15 rebounds to help the Explorers secure a commanding 79-59 victory. Cameron's brother Cayden Boozer, alongside Junior power forward Caleb Gaskinswasre, was also crucial to the victory, contributing 13 and 14 points, respectively.

Which college program has the highest chance of landing Jaxon Richardson?

At the moment, a total of 15 college programs are in line to secure Jaxon Richardson's commitment. He currently has 15 college offers from programs including Alabama, Michigan, Arizona State, UNLV, Washington and Cincinnati, among others.

According to the On3 prediction, Alabama currently has the highest chance, 38.9%, of securing Jaxon's commitment. Speaking with On3's Jamie Shaw on his unofficial visit to Alabama, Jaxon confirmed that he got to learn a lot about the team's playing style, which he thinks he would fit in well.

"I learned a lot of about what kind of style they play and how they want to play. They want to get out fast and shoot a lot of threes. I also know more about the coaches after my visit. They showed me some of their offensive sets and defensive sets and what their plan was to incorporate me into them. I think I fit in well with their style because they really space the floor."

With a 34.1% chance, Michigan is another college with a high probability of landing Richardson. Jaxon's older brother, Jase Richardson, is currently a freshman with the Michigan Wolverines, which could play a role in his decision.

Jaxon also already paid an unofficial visit to Michigan, and he also believes he could fit well into the team:

"They have a nice play style. They just play together and they play as a team. I feel like I could fit into what they do because I'm a team player. So just being able to make the extra pass or get the extra rebound, I feel like I could really help with that."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback