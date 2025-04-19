"Such a moment": Carmelo Anthony's ex LaLa Anthony beams with pride as son Kiyan gets top honor at Jordan Brand Classic

Kiyan Anthony, son of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, was named the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic MVP after leading Team Air to a massive 141-125 win on Saturday.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard's mother, La La Anthony, beamed with pride as she shared some stories from famous basketball pages, Overtime and SportsCenter NEXT, and uploaded a story before the game of her son warming up:

La La Anthony's heartfelt message for her son after he wins MVP (Image: IG/ lala)

"Proudest mom on earth!! This was such a moment...his dad played in this game when he was in highschool and Kiyan beat his scoring record tonight & got MVP!! @kiyananthony love you so much," she captioned her story.

She shared another story, which was a repost by Overtime featuring highlights of her son's performance and Carmelo Anthony putting on the MVP jacket on the Syracuse signee.

Carmelo Anthony's ex La La Anthony beams with pride as son Kiyan surpasses his dad to win the Jordan Brand Classic MVP (Image: IG/lala)

"Kiyan is the MVP of the Jordan Classic! He beat his dads record in points!! This is so crazyyyy. I'm so proud," La La Anthony captioned her story.

However, Kiyan Anthony did not break his father's record as he finished with 26 points while in the inaugural 2002 Jordan Brand Classic, his father scored 27 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the field, including 1-of-4 from three-point range.

He also made 12 of 17 free throws and added four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes.

The American TV personality also shared a video of her son before the game:

La La Anthony shares a video of Kiyan Anthony before the 2025 Jordan Classic (Image: IG/ lala)

The story was uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) by a user:

"So proud of him. Jordan Classic!" said La La Anthony in her story.

Kiyan Anthony's performance at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic

Kiyan Anthony, who was snubbed from the McDonald's All-American game on Apr. 2, had an impressive outing at the Jordan Brand Classic. He was accompanied by other top recruits, including Duke Blue Devils signees, the Boozer twins, Baylor Bears signee Tounde Yessoufou and Arizona Wildcats signee Brayden Burries, among others.

However, Kiyan Anthony outperformed everyone on the court, fnishing with 26 points on 11-for-15 shooting, including 80.0% from behind the arc. He also grabbed five rebounds and converted 1-of-2 from the charity stripe in 24 minutes.

He will be joined by Sadiq White and Luke Fennell next season.

