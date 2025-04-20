"Such a sweet person": Montverde star Saniyah Hall shares her experience playing with UConn's Sarah Strong

Montverde (FL) five-star small forward Saniyah Hall shared her impression of UConn forward Sarah Strong from their time as teammates. Hall and Strong were both on the USA Women's U18 3x3 team that won the 2024 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup.

In a short clip shared by Overtimeselect on Instagram, Hall was asked what it was like playing with Sarah Strong. She said:

“First time we talked and everything, it was really cool. She's such a sweet person. But getting to see her shine at UConn is something that's really great. I'm just proud of her. I've texted her a couple of times telling her congratulations and everything. So it's been really cool.”

Strong and UConn won the NCAA national championship on Apr. 6, cruising to a comfortable 82-59 victory over South Carolina. It was the Huskies’ first natty win since 2016 and their 12th overall, becoming the first Division I program with 12 titles.

Following her junior season, Saniyah Hall has been named a MaxPreps First Team All-American as well as the National Junior Player of the Year. The award concluded an amazing season for the 6-foot-2 forward.

She played a big role in getting Montverde to its fourth straight Chipotle High School Nationals championship game and a 26-2 record. She led the team in points average with a 20.3 point per game average. She also averaged 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Saniyah Hall named on Naismith All-America First Team

Saniyah Hall’s incredible season also earned her a spot in the 2025 Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Girls All-America First Team. A native of Lorain, Ohio, Hall started her high school career at Laurel High School.

While at Laurel, she averaged 23 points and almost 10 rebounds per game as a freshman and sophomore. She transferred to Montverde ahead of her junior season. In just three years of high school, she has reached an incredible 1828 career points and 695 rebounds.

Saniyah Hall is the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. She holds offers from several top schools, including Ohio State, USC, Michigan, Xavier, Kentucky, North Carolina, and so on.

While it's too early to tell, the Buckeyes are the leaders in her recruitment, per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, followed by USC.

