Super Bowl Champ Jalen Hurts' brother Averion Hurts takes up Texas high school football coaching position

Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts’ brother Averion Hurts Jr. has taken up a new coaching role in Texas high school football. The former Texas Southern quarterback announced the new role in a post on X on Feb. 11. Hurts’ new role will see him as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Westfield High School in Houston, Texas.

“God, forever, gets the glory in this story! Still just working to be the best where my feet are. Now let’s get paid!” Averion Hurts tweeted.

Hurts was previously the offensive coordinator at Baytown Lee High School in Baytown, Texas. The Lee Ganders went 6-4 in 2024 and finished as the No. 389 team in Texas, per the On3 Composite Rankings. Hurts has also worked at Summer Creek and Humble as the quarterbacks coach.

Averion Hurts Jr.’s playing career and family athletic legacy

Averion Hurts Jr. began coaching following his playing career, which saw him play for the Texas Southern Tigers. He was with the Tigers for two seasons, throwing for more than 2,800 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2015 and 2016. Prior to that, he kicked off his playing career as a quarterback at Channelview High School in Channelview, Texas.

Averion Hurts Jr. and his brother Jalen Hurts were coached in high school by their father, Averion Sr. Averion Sr., who was the longtime head coach of the Channelview Falcons. The Hurts brothers grew up with a sister, Kynnedy, who also has an athletic background, playing on the girls’ volleyball team in high school.

While Averion Jr. could not go pro as a football player, his younger brother was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has gone on to appear in the Super Bowl twice, winning on his second appearance in 2025 after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.

Jalen Hurts has acknowledged the role his father’s early tutelage had on his career as a football player. He told a news conference ahead of Super Bowl LVII:

“I have a foundation kind of set for myself, but my parents did that for me. I think being a coach’s kid, they created habits for me to see things a certain way, have the wisdom that I have, and give all the credit to them.”

The older Averion was also a standout athlete before venturing into coaching. He played football and ran track at Howard Payne University. He was an All-Conference offensive lineman in his senior season, also earning All-American honors in track and field six times.

