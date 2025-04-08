"Surely a handful of HOFs": Fans react to stacked Class of 2020 girls high school basketball ft. Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers

With elite talents like Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, who all currently have stellar basketball careers, the Class of 2020 girls' high school basketball was indeed one of the best recruiting classes in a while.

On Monday, SportsCenter Next highlighted just how special the Class of 2020 was on Instagram. The post featured the top 15 rankings from that year, along with a snapshot of WNBA star Angel Reese's tweet, where she emphasized how much this class has contributed to the game.

In reaction to the post, many hoops fans couldn't help but reflect on just how stacked this class was:

"An era defining Class. Gonna be incredible to see where they all end up in 10-15 years. Surely a handful of HOF's."

"The 2020 class was stack."

"One of the best in a while! Great things for the game."

Some fans also acknowledged the class's impact on women's basketball, with one fan even saying they saved it.

"Saved Women's basketball."

"They all are the reason we watch women's basketball now salute to them we will forever remember their names And that's coming from a girl who used to play ball and still loves the game 🙌🏾💕💕💕."

"This class alone, brought so much exposure to the game!"

The 2020 class didn't just live up to the hype; it reshaped women's basketball. Clark and Reese, in particular, have made an incredible impact in the WNBA, driving a massive surge in viewership, attendance and social media following for the league.

2020 McDonald's All-American Game canceled due to COVID-19: Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and others honored virtually

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 McDonald's All-American game, which would have featured Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and other top prospects, was canceled. 13 of the 15 prospects in the 2020 class were named to the McDonald's All-American roster for that year. All 24 players on the roster were thus honored virtually.

All 15 players have, however, gone on to play college basketball, with a few already in the WNBA. Notably, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso made it to the WNBA, while most of the others currently have stellar college careers.

